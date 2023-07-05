Greenhouse Treatment Center Introduces Treatment Track Dedicated to Young Adults

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, has announced the addition of a specialized treatment track specifically catering to young adults ages 18 to 27. Research has shown that substance use prior to brain maturation leads to abnormalities, and the treatment track now offered to young adults will be tailored to meet their specific needs.



Renewed Purpose is a six-session, trauma-focused program designed to help young adults address dysfunctional behaviors. The curriculum for this treatment track will enable participants to examine the root cause of unhealthy practices, learn how to manage emotions and triggers, and equip them with effective communications strategies while establishing appropriate boundaries and fostering healthy relationships.

In addition to the inclusion of family education, the Renewed Purpose track is also gender-focused to further tailor treatment.

“We’re pleased to add the Renewed Purpose program for young adults to the expansive list of treatment offerings at Greenhouse,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Our younger population has less life experience, different stressors and often deal with family and life issues that are vastly different from our older population, not to mention neurocognitive effects caused by substance use at a young age. These differences require treatment that they can relate to, and we’re proud to now have that as an option.”

Justin McNeely, a licensed therapist with nearly a decade of experience in mental health group facilitation, will oversee the Renewed Purpose program. McNeely studied family systems therapy at the University of Texas, and as someone in long-term recovery himself, he hopes to help other young adults find freedom from addiction.

“By providing this specialized treatment for young adults, we’re equipping these patients with the tools to establish a foundation that gives them their best chance at long-term recovery,” said McNeely. “My hope is that through this program, patients will not only have a better understanding of themselves, but also what a life in recovery and free from mind-altering chemicals can look like.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is located near Dallas, TX. Greenhouse treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 972-362-6787.

