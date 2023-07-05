New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Memory Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472387/?utm_source=GNW



Next Generation Memory Technology Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global next generation memory technology market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile phone, mass storage, industrial, consumer electronic, aerospace & defense, and smart card markets. The global next generation memory technology market is expected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for faster, highly scalable, and low power memory solutions, increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and big data along with growing demand for enterprise storage applications globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Next Generation Memory Technology Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global next generation memory technology market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Next Generation Memory Technology Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Non-Volatile Next Generation Memory Technologies

• Volatile Next Generation Memory Technologies



Next Generation Memory Technology Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mobile Phones

• Mass Storage

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Smart Cards

• Others



Next Generation Memory Technology Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Next Generation Memory Technology Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, next generation memory technology companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the next generation memory technology companies in the global market profiled in this report include:

• Adesto Technologies

• IBM

• Samsung Electronics

• SK Hynix

• Toshiba Corporation

• Micron Technology

• SanDisk Corporation

• Fujitsu

• Infineon Technologies

Next Generation Memory Technology Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that non-volatile next generation memory technologies will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of internet of things, growing trend of smart nation applications, and rising demand for huge data storage in digital countries so as to enhance society’s lifestyle and businesses.

• Within this market, consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing demand of high storage and faster processors in consumer electronic devices, such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, smart phones, and other portable devices.

• APAC will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to rising usage of consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in this region.

Features of the Next Generation Memory Technology Market

• Market Size Estimates:Next generation memory technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Next generation memory technology market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis:Next generation memory technology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the next generation memory technology market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the next generation memory technology market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the next generation memory technology market size?

Answer: The global next generation memory technology market is expected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for next generation memory technology market?

Answer: The global next generation memory technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the next generation memory technology market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for faster, highly scalable, and low power memory solutions, increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and big data along with growing demand for enterprise storage applications globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for next generation memory technology market?

Answer: The future of the global next generation memory technology market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile phone, mass storage, industrial, consumer electronic, aerospace & defense, and smart card markets.

Q5. Who are the key next generation memory technology companies?



Answer: Some of the key next generation memory technology companies are as follows:

Q6. Which next generation memory technology segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that non-volatile next generation memory technologies will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of internet of things, growing trend of smart nation applications, and rising demand for huge data storage in digital countries so as to enhance society’s lifestyle and businesses.

Q7. In next generation memory technology market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to rising usage of consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the next generation memory technology market by type (non-volatile next generation memory technologies and volatile next generation memory technologies), application (mobile phones, mass storage, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, smart cards, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



