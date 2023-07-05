New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472384/?utm_source=GNW



Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the cyclic olefin copolymer market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, healthcare, electronic, and optic industries. The global cyclic olefin copolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing application of these polymers in different primary medication packaging, growing usage of these polymers as an alternative of conventional flexible materials, and rising use of cyclic olefin copolymer in various end use industries, such as packaging, healthcare, diagnostics, optics, and electronics.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global cyclic olefin copolymer market by grade, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market by Grade [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Films

• Resins



Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Packaging

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Optics

• Others



Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies cyclic olefin copolymer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the cyclic olefin copolymer companies profiled in this report include:

• Topas Advanced Polymers

• Zeon

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Polyplastics

• JSR

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that film will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of these films as an amorphous thermoplastic and it is more effective than usual COC which is used as a blending agent in polyolefin packaging films for the consumer, medicinal, and industrial markets.

• Packaging is expected to remain the largest segment due to the continual expansion of healthcare sector and widespread use of these copolymer resins in pharmaceutical blister packaging, medical laboratory containers, precision molded optics, and laser printers.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand for plastic packaging across a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging in countries like China and India.

Features of the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Cyclic olefin copolymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Cyclic olefin copolymer market size by various segments, such as by grade, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Cyclic olefin copolymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by grade, end use industry, and regions for the cyclic olefin copolymer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the cyclic olefin copolymer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

