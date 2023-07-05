Productivity Management Software Market Prediction by 2032 Growing at 14% CAGR, The Brainy Insights Says

Newark, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global productivity management software market is expected to grow from USD 45.81 billion in 2021 to USD 148.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Productivity management software is an application software used for producing information. It helps users create documents, databases, graphs, worksheets, and presentations. The market is growing due to the need for organizations to implement better data management practices due to the vast amount of data that businesses generate. It improves customer, supplier, employee, and customer collaboration and cloud computing. Groups can operate more efficiently when business productivity software is used since it allows for constant business operations from anywhere in the world and allows for data access from any location and at any time. The market is anticipated to expand by 1.3 times during the forecast period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global productivity management software market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In August 2020, Monday.com collaborated with Xertica, a renowned cloud computing consulting organization in Latin America. The collaboration sought to assist businesses to become more competitive and achieve their goals with their remote staff by utilizing the services of Monday.com. Xertica fostered Latin America's digital and productive transformation through this cooperation.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 45.81 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 148.9 billion CAGR 14% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Drivers The easy assessment of a company' and advancements in technology.

Opportunities The Covid-19 outbreak and reduced costs.

Restraints Privacy concerns and high cost.



Market Growth & Trends



Companies have been looking for new ways to increase productivity. New ideas and technology have made it possible to distribute goods and services more efficiently and effectively than in previous years. Productivity increase is crucial for businesses since providing more goods and services to customers results in higher earnings. When an organization's productivity increases, its capital can be converted into revenues, allowing it to compensate stakeholders while maintaining cash flow for future development and expansion. Increasing productivity also helps businesses beat out rivals in the market. Companies are more eager to cut operational costs to make sizable profits, and increased productivity aids in the achievement of their profitability objectives. To enhance the working environment and cut expenses, organizations are looking to engage in technologically focused solutions like productivity management software (PMS), which would provide them with centralized productivity management solutions.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the content management & collaboration segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% and market revenue of 15.1 billion.



The solution segment is divided into content management & collaboration, structured work management, AI & predictive analytics, and other solutions. The content management & collaboration segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 33% and a market revenue of 15.1 billion. Working together on professional projects becomes faster and more accessible owing toto content management and collaboration tools, which also lowers bottlenecks in feedback and approval processes.



● In 2021, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 55% and a market revenue of 25.1 billion.



The deployment segment is divided into on-premise and cloud. Over the forecast period, the cloud segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 55% and a market revenue of 25.1 billion. The current competitive environment and global economic conditions have increased the urgency with which cost-effective business model restructuring initiatives are being implemented.



● In 2021, the small & mid-size enterprises segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and a market revenue of 26.5 billion.



The enterprise segment is divided into large enterprises and small & mid-size enterprises. In 2021, the small & mid-size enterprises segment dominated the market, accounting for around 58% and a market revenue of 26.5 billion. Utilizing technology that can execute repetitive and inefficient chores more quickly and effectively is made possible by productivity management software. Therefore, it is anticipated that increasing use in big businesses to simplify operations is expected to promote segment growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Productivity Management Software Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global productivity management software market, with a market share of around 38% and 17.4 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The North American region's productivity management software market has rapidly grown due to the existence of essential firms like Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google. The development is mainly related to the rising use of PMS solutions to manage routine chores and organizations’ rapidly changing infrastructure. The market would develop much more if AI and ML technologies were widely adopted.



Key players operating in the global productivity management software market are:



● Google LCC

● Microsoft

● Salesforce.com, Inc

● Slack Technologies, Inc.

● Monday.com

● IBM Corporation

● Oracle

● Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

● Adobe

● Hyper Office



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global productivity management software market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Productivity Management Software by Solution:



● Content Management & Collaboration

● Structured Work Management

● AI & Predictive Analytics

● Other Solutions



Global Productivity Management Software by Deployment:



● On-Premise

● Cloud



Global Productivity Management Software by Enterprise:



● Large Enterprise

● Small & Mid-Size Enterprises



About the report:



The global productivity management software market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



