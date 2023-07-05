From Nevada to Michigan, AmeriCorps Announced Millions New Investments and Honored Volunteers in June

WASHINGTON, DC, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC – Throughout the month of June, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith, touched down in five states, announced more than $20 million in investments to address local challenges nationwide and met with elected officials across America to increase opportunities for national service.

Thursday, June 1: Smith traveled to Ohio to meet with AmeriCorps Midwest regional team, visit grantee sites and participate in the US Conference of Mayors.

During this visit, Smith toured Ohio History Service Corps Rickenbacker Wood Foundation where AmeriCorps members are helping support economic development in underserved communities and create a pipeline to jobs in historical preservation. After this tour, Smith traveled to Ohio State University where he met with Kirwan Institute leadership, AmeriCorps members and staff and Serve OH.

At the US Conference of Mayors, Smith shared AmeriCorps’ mission and the discussed opportunities for mayors to leverage national service opportunities in their communities. During this conference, mayors called on Congress to invest in national service to meet community challenges and create career pathways.

Week of Monday, June 5: Smith was in Michigan to visit with AmeriCorps grantees including the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Flint National Service Accelerator. These Michigan organizations are decreasing crime through community mapping and providing activities, financial literacy education and community gardens to address food security.

Tuesday, June 13: Smith traveled to Colorado for the Council on Foundations conference, Leading Locally, where he provided closing remarks on how Americans embody and show love for their communities through service.

In his remarks, Smith said, “Service is love in action. It brings people together: shared challenges and shared solutions. How you spend your time and talent speaks volumes about love for neighbors and place – what better way to show love than service?”

Wednesday, June 14: Smith was in Illinois for the Points of Light Conference and to meet with AmeriCorps members, alumni and grantees.

“We have been changed by the pandemic and younger and older Americans want different things out of service,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “AmeriCorps is designing compelling service opportunities that address modern interests and concerns, such as climate change and public health.”

Sunday, June 25: Smith was in Colorado to attend the Western Governors’ Association and to see AmeriCorps members in action who are serving with Habitat for Humanity. At the association’s meeting, Smith discussed the role of national service programs in meeting states’ workforce development goals .

Thursday, June 29: Smith traveled to Nevada to announce more than $7 million in AmeriCorps funding and attend the agency’s Native Nations Convening. During the funding announcement, Smith awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to Tranae Phillips, an AmeriCorps member who has mentored countless children from low-income communities through her teaching of science and reading.

“This award recognizes Tranae’s extraordinary service—3,600 hours! She has served multiple terms with the AmeriCorps. First through the AmeriCorps VISTA program at Washoe County School District Volunteer Services. And now as an AmeriCorps member in the State and National program at United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra National’s United Readers program,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Tranae not only has a heart for service—but also a talent for connecting with young students to help them build the confidence and skills they need to be strong readers.”

