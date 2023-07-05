Global Fitted Bedsheet Market to Reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The fitted bedsheet market is projected to experience robust growth at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2031, paving the way for a flourishing global market. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of fitted bedsheet are slated to total US$ 2.2 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



Among the prominent drivers is the rising prevalence of chronic sleep disorders and conditions like sleep apnea and insomnia. As more people are diagnosed with these conditions, there is a growing demand for specialized bedding solutions that can enhance sleep quality and comfort.

Fitted bedsheets with features like moisture-wicking properties, temperature regulation, and anti-allergen materials are gaining popularity among consumers seeking improved sleep health.

An untapped opportunity lies in the customization and personalization of fitted bedsheets. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and personalized bedding options that reflect their individual style and preferences.

Custom-sized fitted bedsheets to fit non-standard mattress sizes or personalized designs and patterns are gaining traction. Manufacturers and retailers that can offer a wide range of customization options have the potential to tap into this growing segment of the market.

In terms of emerging trends, sustainability and eco-friendliness are becoming increasingly important factors for consumers. There is a growing demand for fitted bedsheets made from organic and sustainable materials, such as organic cotton, bamboo, or lyocell. Manufacturers that prioritize environmentally friendly production processes and materials are likely to attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Technology integration is also making its way into the fitted bedsheet market. Smart bedding solutions that incorporate features like temperature control, sleep tracking, and even integrated speakers or lighting are gaining attention. These innovative products provide added convenience and enhance the overall sleep experience for consumers.

The e-commerce boom has opened up new avenues for growth in the fitted bedsheet market. Online platforms offer a wide variety of options, easy comparison, and convenient doorstep delivery, making them increasingly popular among consumers. Businesses that effectively leverage e-commerce platforms and provide a seamless online shopping experience are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 195 Pages Market Segmentation By Material Type, By Size, By Pattern, By Price, By End-use, By Distribution channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Acton & Acton Ltd, Beaumont & Brown Ltd, American Textile Company, WestPoint, Boll & Branch LLC, Hollander, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Bombay Dyeing, Crane & Canopy, Frette, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Cotton is the dominating material type in the fitted bedsheet market due to its comfort, breathability, and wide availability.





Queen size is the dominating size in the fitted bedsheet market, offering a balance between space and versatility.





Residential end-use dominates the fitted bedsheet market, driven by increasing demand for personalized and comfortable bedding solutions.



Fitted Bedsheet Market Growth Drivers & Trends

With growing awareness of the importance of quality sleep, there is an increased demand for fitted bedsheets that enhance sleep comfort and support. This awareness is driving the growth of the fitted bedsheet market.





The aging population is a significant growth driver for the fitted bedsheet market. As the elderly population increases, there is a higher demand for specialized bedding solutions that cater to their unique comfort and accessibility needs.





The focus on health and wellness extends to the bedding industry as well. Consumers are seeking fitted bedsheets made from hypoallergenic and organic materials that promote better respiratory health, reduce allergies, and offer a more eco-friendly sleeping environment.



Global Fitted Bedsheet Market: Regional Profile

North America's fitted bedsheet market prioritizes high-quality and luxurious products. Consumers value comfort, durability, and innovative features while showing an increasing preference for sustainable and organic bedding materials.





Europe is a mature market for fitted bedsheets, driven by a combination of quality-conscious consumers and a strong focus on home decor. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have a significant market share, with an emphasis on style, design, and premium materials. There is also a growing demand for eco-friendly and ethically sourced bedding options.





The Asia Pacific region represents a vast and rapidly growing market for fitted bedsheets. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles contribute to the market's expansion. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major players, with a focus on customization, affordability, and functional features.





The Middle East and Africa region have a unique market profile. Luxury and high-end bedding products have a strong presence, driven by affluent consumers in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Traditional motifs and craftsmanship play a significant role in the market, reflecting cultural preferences and local designs.





South America is an emerging market in the global fitted bedsheet industry, with increasing consumer demand for stylish and comfortable bedding solutions driven by improving living standards and evolving bedroom aesthetics.



Fitted Bedsheet Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the fitted bedsheet market is characterized by a mix of established players and emerging manufacturers. Key factors include product quality, design innovation, brand reputation, and customer satisfaction. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Acton & Acton Ltd

Beaumont & Brown Ltd

American Textile Company

WestPoint

Boll & Branch LLC

Hollander

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Bombay Dyeing

Crane & Canopy

Frette

Some important developments with regard to fitted bedsheet are as follows:

In March 2023, in an exciting move to enhance sleep wellness, renowned bedding manufacturer American Textile Company (ATC) has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with HeiQ, the Swiss materials innovation powerhouse. Together, they are set to introduce a new range of cutting-edge bedding products infused with HeiQ Allergen* Tech, tailored exclusively for the North American market.



Fitted Bedsheet Market: Key Segments

By Material Type

Cotton

Polyester

Fleece

Sateen

Linen

Nylon

Rayon

Silk

Synthetic

Velvet

Others (Flannel, Polycotton, etc.)



By Size

King

Queen

Single

Double

By Pattern

Floral

Abstract

Geometric

Solid

Striped

Others (Bordered, Embroidered, etc.)

By Price

Low

Medium

High



By End Use

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Multi-branded Stores Other Retail Stores



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



