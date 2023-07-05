New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Sorter Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472381/?utm_source=GNW



Optical Sorter Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global optical sorter market looks promising with opportunities in the food, recycling, and mining markets. The global optical sorter market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing trend of automation in various industries to increase productivity, growing adoption in the food sector for food processing operations and for reducing process as well as delivery time, and introduction of stringent government rules concerning food safety.



Optical Sorter Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global optical sorter market by type, platform, application, and region, as follows:



Optical Sorter Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cameras

• Lasers

• NIR (Near-Infrared)

• Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

• Others



Optical Sorter Market by Platform [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Freefall

• Belts

• Lanes

• Hybrid



Optical Sorter Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Food

• Recycling

• Mining

• Others



Optical Sorter Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Optical Sorter Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, optical sorter companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the optical sorter companies profiled in this report include:

• Buhler Group

• Cimbria Heid

• CP Manufacturing

• GREEFA

• Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology

• Key Technology

• NEWTEC

• Pellence ST

• Satake Corporation

• STEINERT Global

• TOMRA

Optical Sorter Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it helps in detection of rock minerals from airborne images and also detects foreign materials from food processing.

• Within this market, food is expected to be the largest segment because of growing focus on automation to increase production capacity by reducing delivery and processing time and introduction of stringent government rules about food safety.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand from waste recycling plants and expansion of the enhanced technology based sorter in this region.

Features of the Optical Sorter Market

• Market Size Estimates: Optical sorter market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Optical sorter market size by various segments, such as by type, platform, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Optical sorter market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, platform, application, and regions for the optical sorter market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the optical sorter market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the optical sorter market size?

Answer: The global optical sorter market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for optical sorter market?

Answer: The global optical sorter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the optical sorter market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing trend of automation in various industries to increase productivity, growing adoption in the food sector for food processing operations and for reducing process as well as delivery time, and introduction of stringent government rules concerning food safety.

Q4. What are the major segments for optical sorter market?

Answer: The future of the global optical sorter market looks promising with opportunities in the food, recycling, and mining markets.

Q6. Which optical sorter segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it helps in detection of rock minerals from airborne images and also detects foreign materials from food processing.

Q7. In optical sorter market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand from waste recycling plants and expansion of the enhanced technology based sorter in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the optical sorter market by type (cameras, lasers, NIR (near-infrared), hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters, and others), platform (freefall, belts, lanes, and hybrid), application (food, recycling, mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



