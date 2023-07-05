Canon Business Process Services Announces New Executive Appointments

New York, NY, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announces two executive appointments that took effect July 1. These new appointments strengthen Canon’s position as a managed services provider focused on building innovative solutions that enable digital transformation and growth.

Peter Kowalczuk has been appointed as chairman and CEO of Canon Business Process Services, in conjunction with his current position as president of Canon Solutions America. With decades of industry experience, Mr. Kowalczuk will help evolve Canon Business Process Services’ status as an acknowledged outsourcing industry leader.

“I am excited to join the Canon Business Process Services team,” said Mr. Kowalczuk. “I believe that the company has a great business model with deep domain expertise that uniquely positions us to deliver customized solutions and advance the business performance of our clients.”

Mark Walker has been promoted to president of Canon Business Process Services. During his 20-year career with Canon Business Process Services—most recently as Chief Operations and Technology Officer—Mr. Walker has streamlined operational efficiency and optimized services that enable clients’ business transformation. His extensive background leading large teams and expertise in digital technologies make him uniquely positioned in his new role.

“We have talented employees and a leadership team dedicated to delivering results for our clients,” said Mr. Walker. “There is a growing need for business transformation services as companies strive to become more agile and improve operations. I look forward to further growing our business and continuing to advance our digital transformation, workplace experience, and workforce management solutions.” He adds that Canon Business Process Services will also continue building on its longstanding reputation as a recognized industry leader. Earlier this year, the company was named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by the International Association of Outsourcing professionals for the 17th straight year.

Joseph Marciano, former president and CEO of Canon Business Process Services retired effective July 1.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon Business Process Services is a leading professional services and digital transformation company focused on building innovative end-to-end solutions that enable business growth and deliver cost efficiencies. We do this by combining workforce management expertise with analytics, cognitive technology, and automation. We are honored to be recognized as a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by the IAOP for 17 straight years with strong teams across the US and in the Philippines. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Learn more at cbps.canon.com.

