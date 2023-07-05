New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wet Laid Nonwoven Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472380/?utm_source=GNW



Wet Laid Nonwoven Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the wet laid nonwoven market looks promising with opportunities in the building material, automotive interior, public utility, home textile, and hygiene product applications. The global wet laid nonwoven market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for this material in hygiene and medical applications and increasing use of these nonwoven to produce long lasting and reusable shopping bags along with rising preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Wet Laid Nonwoven Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global wet laid nonwoven market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Wet Laid Nonwoven Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Natural Fiber

• Synthetic Fiber



Wet Laid Nonwoven Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Building Material

• Automotive Interior

• Public Utility

• Home Textile

• Hygiene Product

• Others



Wet Laid Nonwoven Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Wet Laid Nonwoven Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wet laid nonwoven companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the wet laid nonwoven companies profiled in this report include.



• Hangzhou Nbond Nonwoven

• Xinhua Group

• Freudenberg

• Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

• Wuhu Rynd Nonwovens

Wet Laid Nonwoven Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that synthetic fiber will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of this fiber in the wet-laid nonwoven sector because it provides various benefits, such as ease of accessibility, low cost, high strength, abrasion resistance, and easily washable properties.

• Hygiene product is expected to remain the largest segment due to the substantial use of this product owing to its absorbent abilities and it also ensures strengths, smoothness, stretchability, and cost effectiveness.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising demand for non-woven materials in the construction industry of the region.

Features of the Wet Laid Nonwoven Market

• Market Size Estimates: Wet laid nonwoven market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Wet laid nonwoven market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Wet laid nonwoven market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the wet laid nonwoven market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the wet laid nonwoven market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the wet laid nonwoven market size?

Answer: The global wet laid nonwoven market is expected to reach an estimated $3.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for wet laid nonwoven market?

Answer: The global wet laid nonwoven market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the wet laid nonwoven market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for this material in hygiene and medical applications and increasing use of these nonwoven to produce long lasting and reusable shopping bags along with rising preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for wet laid nonwoven market?

Answer: The future of the wet laid nonwoven market looks promising with opportunities in the building material, automotive interior, public utility, home textile, and hygiene product applications.

Q5. Who are the key wet laid nonwoven companies?



Answer: Some of the key wet laid nonwoven companies are as follows:

• Hangzhou Nbond Nonwoven

• Xinhua Group

• Freudenberg

• Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

• Wuhu Rynd Nonwovens

Q6. Which wet laid nonwoven segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that synthetic fiber will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the extensive use of this fiber in the wet-laid nonwoven sector because it provides various benefits, such as ease of accessibility, low cost, high strength, abrasion resistance, and easily washable properties.

Q7. In wet laid nonwoven market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising demand for non-woven materials in the construction industry of the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the wet laid nonwoven market by product type (natural fiber and synthetic fiber), application (building material, automotive interior, public utility, home textile, hygiene product, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to wet laid nonwoven market or related to wet laid nonwoven companies, wet laid nonwoven market size, wet laid nonwoven market share, wet laid nonwoven analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________