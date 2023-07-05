AidKit Partners With City of Cambridge on America’s First Non-Lottery Cash Assistance Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AidKit today announced that it is disbursing payments in a groundbreaking new cash assistance program from the City of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Rise Up Cambridge is a $22 million commitment to disbursing monthly payments of $500 to households that have children 21 years of age or younger, and are earning at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. It is the first citywide program in the United States to offer cash aid to every eligible household.



As project administrator for Rise Up Cambridge, AidKit is leveraging its purpose-built technology platform and experience delivering aid to communities throughout the United States. AidKit’s applications can be completed virtually, on a mobile device, in less than 30 minutes, so applicants do not need to travel to a specific location to apply. In-person assistance is also available for those who can’t get online to apply through the local nonprofit implementation partner, Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee. Applicants can upload required documents at their convenience, and all forms are multilingual, with text-to-voice technology, so literacy is no barrier. Recipients have the option to receive aid securely via bank transfer, debit card or virtual card, eliminating the need for a checking or savings account.

“AidKit’s technology makes the application process fast and easy, and its flexibility helps us get aid to each recipient in the way that works best for them,” said Tina Alu, Executive Director at Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee. “They’ve been with us every step of the way, from designing the program to delivering much-needed cash assistance. They’ve become a trusted partner and a valuable asset to the Cambridge community.”

AidKit has disbursed over $150 million through some of America’s most ambitious aid programs, including Cook County Promise , the largest guaranteed income pilot in the United States, the OSSE Early Childhood Pay Equity Fund and many others.

“Cash is ubiquitous and nearly everyone knows how to use it—it provides individuals with the power to meet their own needs in their own way,” said Brittany Christenson, CEO, AidKit. “We’re grateful for our partnerships with the City of Cambridge and Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee to implement the first citywide cash assistance program for low-income families in the US. We are committed to leveraging our cutting-edge technology platform and expert team to swiftly, equitably, and optimally deliver assistance to the vibrant community of Cambridge.”

For more information on Rise Up Cambridge, visit the website at cambridgema.gov/riseup.

