GCC Disposables (Single-Use) Packaging Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The growing importance of food-related factors such as deadlines, convenience, and variety among consumers means that single-use food has great potential in the GCC market. Disposable cups are one of the most important products used by consumers and grocery stores. With the rise of coffee culture on the go, the adoption of disposable paper cups is expected to gain momentum.

The culture of coffee consumption is particularly ingrained in the GCC populations of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, where the number of coffee shops has increased significantly. From local sidewalk cafés to Starbucks and Costa, drinking coffee has become commonplace, especially among young people in this region.

In addition, increasing urbanization, rapid expansion of grocery delivery services, a growing youth and workforce, and advancing disposable income in the region have led to a growing food service industry in the region. For example, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, consumer spending in Saudi Arabia increased from SAR 300,495 million in Q4 2020 to SAR 314,937 million in Q1 2021.

Rising environmental concerns due to the use of plastic packaging materials are expected to slow down the market growth as these plastic materials cause pollution and other adverse effects on the environment and human health. However, increasingly stringent rules and regulations are restricting the expansion of the single-use packaging business.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many market players in the food service sector started providing takeaway services to customers. The food service industry witnessed disposables, such as packaging and cutlery, as a safer option than reusable products during the pandemic in the region.



GCC Single-Use Packaging Market Trends



Quick-Service Restaurants Expected to Witness Significant Growth



Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) offer inexpensive dining options with an emphasis on speed of service. Minimal table service and an emphasis on self-service sets the group apart from conventional restaurants.

Restaurant chains in Dubai are focused on expanding business by opening new stores in other countries. For instance, Doner & Gyros, a Dubai-based quick service restaurant chain is planning to open about 200 stores in India in the next 5 to 7 years. The restaurant chain is currently active in 21 locations including London, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon etc. Such expansions will leverage the market in other regions as well.

According to a survey conducted by ITP Media Group in June 2021, food aggregators and quick-service or fast-food restaurants are intensifying competition to reach consumers directly, as the foodservice market is projected to experience significant growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Additionally, in QSR, food and beverages are paid for before consumption. The last decade has seen the growth of multiple international QSR chains and domestic brands offering a variety of cuisines to suit changing consumer tastes in the local foodservice markets unique to these countries.

Moreover, the increasing disposable income and burgeoning tourism industry are driving the growth of the food service industry in the region, thereby impacting the market’s development positively. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecast, the economic contribution of tourism and travel to the GDP of the GCC in 2027 would be USD 318.6 billion.



Saudi Arabia is Expected to Show Significant Adoption



Saudi Arabia’s foodservice industry is growing due to increasing urbanization, rapid expansion of food delivery services, a growing youth and workforce, and rising disposable income in the country.

Casual dining restaurants with international brands such as Applebee’s, Chilis, Outback Steak House and TGI Fridays are increasing nationwide. Moreover, the global chain adopts a strategy of personalization and localization through smart changes of menus. Such international expansion is also driving the growth of the domestic single-use foodservice market.

Moreover, in January 2022, a Coimbatore-based entrepreneur’s innovative machine makes eco-friendly food containers from rice bran. In the last two years, machines have been delivered to Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. Such innovations can leverage single-use packaging across the region.

The lifestyle of consumers in this region has increased the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. According to Saudi packaging company Napco National, the rise of takeout and RTE is shaping the future of food packaging trends in the country.

Furthermore, according to the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, the government expects to invest around USD 59 billion in the food industry by 2021. Such investments will positively boost market growth during the forecast period.



GCC Single-Use Packaging Industry Overview



There is increasing competition among local vendors in the market. Owing to a wide range of suppliers of food service disposable, buyers have the option to choose from multiple vendors. The market has also witnessed international players’ expansion. The local packaging companies often operate with tighter margins than the foreign vendors, owing to fluctuations in raw material prices, high labor costs, and intense competition from foreign suppliers. Foreign suppliers benefit from several technological advancements in packaging. The market concentration is fragmented with the presence of various players.



June 2021 - Hotpack launched Eco Store, the first exclusive online retailer of eco-friendly food packaging products in the United Arab Emirates on World Environment Day. With the launch of the ’Eco Store,’ Hotpack Global stated that the demand for eco-friendly food packaging products had increased significantly from a health and hygiene standpoint and due to the growing environmental awareness of customers worldwide.

March 2021 - Al Bayader International LLC expanded its manufacturing facility in Jebeli Ali. This expansion was a part of AED 200 million investment for a major and retail expansion of the company to serve more cosnumers across the region.



