PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period.



The outbreak of the pandemic had a significant impact on cancer treatment across the globe. For instance, as per the study titled, "Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer treatment and research"published in June 2020, the influx of large numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive monitoring and mechanical ventilation has overwhelmed hospital systems in affected regions and countries, disrupting the routine treatment of hematology and oncology patients, who constitute a particularly fragile and vulnerable population, and whose outcomes are likely to be negatively affected if the usual standard of care is delayed. It also stated that travel restrictions, patient concerns, regulatory guidelines, and oncology staff have resulted in many outpatient oncology patient visits being replaced by telephone consultations and postponing some routine therapies, tests, and procedures. Therefore, such instances indicate that the market witnessed an adverse impact on the market initially. However, in later times the positive developments helped the market to gain positive momentum, thereby propelling the market post pandemic.



The increasing cases of cancer across the globe are one of the major factors promoting the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the report published by the World Health Organization in February 2022, cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for nearly 10.0 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. It also reported that around 400,000 children develop cancer each year. Similarly, as per the report published by the American Cancer Society in January 2022, around 1,918,030 people is expected to suffer from cancer and around 609,360 people are expected to die from cancer in 2022 in the United States. A protein found on T cells (a type of immune cell) helps to keep the body’s immune responses in manageable conditions. When PD-1 binds to another protein called PD-L1, it helps to prevent T cells from killing other cells, including cancer cells. Therefore, increasing cases of cancer is anticipated to propel the demand of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, thereby surging the market growth over the forecast period.



However, the high risk of complications associated with the highly expensive oncology treatment and challenges in development with uncertainty in the regulatory process & high costs of clinical trials are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.



PD-1 & PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Trends



PD-1 Inhibitors Segment is Expected to Witness Growth Over the Forecast Period



The PD-1 inhibitors segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increased volume of research activities, approvals, and rise in prescriptions of these drugs such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab. Furthermore, increased adoption of pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), due to its proven efficiency to treat multiple FDA-Approved indications like melanoma, non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC), has also positively impacted the segment growth. Additionally, the PD-L1 inhibitor segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a steep rise in the adoption of durvalumab (IMFINZI), avelumab (BAVENCIO), and others in the segment. Huge investments by the key players in the development of these products are further expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.



The government of different countries is taking initiatives to increase awareness about cancer and its diagnosis so that it can be detected earlier. For instance, in February 2022, The Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, State of India, stated that the government of Tamil Nadu is indulged in framing the policy to identify 66.0% of cancer patients in the first and second stages by 2030 and thus proper treatment could be availed. Hence such a policy is expected to drive the demand for PD-1 inhibitors drugs, thereby propelling the segment growth over the forecast period.



North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market



North America is expected to dominate the overall PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market over the forecast period. The dominance is due to the growing prevalence of various cancer cases such as skin cancer, urothelial carcinomas, and lung cancers in the United States. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society Inc. estimates for 2020, lung cancer is the second most common cancer leading to 135,720 deaths in both men and women. Therefore, such instances indicate considerable segment growth in the North America region.



Key product launches, high concentration of market players or manufacturer’s presence, and acquisition & partnerships among major players, and product launches by key players in the United States are some of the factors driving the growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in the country. In September 2021, Novartis announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab for the treatment of unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) in people who had received prior systemic therapy. Therefore, such development is anticipated to propel the market growth in the United States over the forecast period.



PD-1 & PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry Overview



The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies are expanding their market position by adopting various strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, and research collaboration, while others are investing in clinical trials to extend the treatment of other indications with the existing drugs to address the unmet challenges of the disease burden driving the market share. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international as well as local companies which hold the major market shares and are well known including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Bristol?MyersSquibbCompany among others.



