Announcing the 2023 Winners of the CAHI Awards: Dr. Enid Stiles and Dr. Tamara Hoftstede

English French

TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute is thrilled to announce Dr. Enid Stiles as the recipient of this year’s CAHI Industry Leader Award, and Dr. Tamara Hofstede as the recipient of the 2023 CAHI Chair’s Award.



Dr. Enid Stiles, is this year’s recipient of the external Industry Leaders Award, which recognizes and honours outstanding accomplishments by individuals or organizations that have significantly contributed to the field of Canadian animal health. Dr. Stiles is a true leader, as evidenced by her contributions to multiple initiatives in the Canadian animal health industry and abroad. Her passion for helping animals and their families extends beyond practicing veterinary medicine in the clinic she started in 2009, Sherwood Park Animal Hospital. She was a founding member and Past President of Veterinarians Without Borders/Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VWB/VSF) Canada, where she currently continues to hold an Advisory Council position. Dr. Stiles is also Past President of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and has been named Chair of the World Veterinary Association’s Communications Committee for 2023. In recent years, she has become a regular presence in print, television, radio, and social media, advocating for current national and international animal health issues.

“I believe a big part of leadership is about inspiring and empowering others to achieve their goals. If anything comes from my career, I hope that I inspired even one person to follow their dreams. For me, what industry has meant recently is partnerships. These collaborative efforts have truly blossomed during these times of true crisis in our profession and the animal health industry has been at the forefront of innovation,” says Dr. Enid Stiles.

The ‘CAHI Chair’s Award’ was created to recognize the significant contributions made by its individual members. This year’s award was presented to Dr. Tamara Hofstede, Regulatory Advisory at Elanco Canada Ltd., who has made exemplary contributions to the CAHI and its objectives. No stranger to CAHI Committees, Task Groups and Working Groups, Dr. Tamara Hofstede has been a phenomenal champion for the Canadian animal health industry, always ready to tackle complex regulatory issues, and a significant contributor to any number of CAHI initiatives. Her notable contributions to CAHI have included active participation on CAHI’s Drug Committee and Code of Marketing Practice Committee, where she could consistently be counted on to provide thoughtful and valuable input. Of particular note and significance over the past two years has been her work as Chair of the CAHI Task Group on Quebec’s Regulation Respecting the terms and conditions for the sale of medication.

“I am so honoured to have received this 2023 CAHI Chair’s Award. It is always a pleasure to work with the CAHI team and the member companies, whether it’s providing feedback on regulatory changes, promoting issues that impact animal and human well-being or supporting growth and innovation in the Canadian landscape”, says Dr. Hofstede. “It is particularly rewarding when there is an opportunity to combine strengths to collaborate in forging new pathways and I look forward to working together moving forward.”

This year the CAHI Awards Gala, held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, opened with a powerful indigenous prayer from Rae, a cultural ambassador with indigenous Experiences, and was attended by industry leaders, colleagues, and special guests, including the Honourable Judy Sgro PC MP, Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade, and former MP Don Boudria, P.C. Upon receiving their CAHI awards, Dr. Stiles and Dr. Hofstede were each presented with a unique, hand-made blue glass orb by Canadian Glass Artist Courtney Downman.

“This year’s recipients embody what it means to be passionate about animal health in Canada. Dr. Enid Stiles is a true champion, entrepreneur, and industry leader. Her accomplishments and contributions are too many to list, and she has made an impact in every role she has tackled,” says Dr. Catherine Filejski, President, and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute. “No less prominent is Dr. Tamara Hofstede, whose enthusiasm, leadership and demonstrated commitment to the industry made her a clear choice for this year’s Chair’s Award” concluded Dr. Filejski.

Next year’s Award Gala will take place in Kananaskis, Alberta, where CAHI will take the opportunity to recognize other great individuals who have contributed positively to animal health and welfare.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and production animals. CAHI’s vision is Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact:

Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager

437-253-1667 ext, 105, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdca0e86-37e3-459f-80e2-38eba8cf38f5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03451597-31ae-44df-9bd0-ca0ee9818a47