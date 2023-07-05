CSX to Host Special Olympics Florida’s Race for Inclusion – Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida is proud to announce that CSX has signed on as a corporate champion and host of the nonprofit organization's Race for Inclusion – Jacksonville for the second consecutive year. This annual 5k walk/run event, part of Special Olympics Florida's statewide Race for Inclusion campaign, will take place on September 23 at 9 a.m. at the CSX campus on Water Street in Jacksonville.



"We are incredibly grateful – and fortunate – to count CSX as one of our strongest supporters," said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. "It is inspiring to see how the company has embraced the Race for Inclusion and our mission of building a better world for people with intellectual disabilities."

The Race for Inclusion, now in its third year, is a statewide campaign and fundraiser featuring events all across Florida. In addition to raising funds needed to support Special Olympics Florida athletes, the campaign seeks to create fully inclusive communities that are responsive to the needs of people with intellectual disabilities.

CSX was instrumental in bringing the inaugural race to Jacksonville in 2022 and is delighted to be hosting it for the second time. "CSX believes in the power of inclusion and acceptance, and the Race for Inclusion offers us a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to those values," said CSX President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hinrichs. "I hope all of Jacksonville will come out and join us in September."

Michael Burns, CSX Vice President, General Counsel, and Executive Sponsor of the CSX ABLE Business Resource Group, emphasized the company's commitment to inclusion. "ABLE is actively engaged with the sponsorship and is dedicated to promoting the inclusion of individuals with varied abilities in all aspects of our business. We are honored to support this initiative and look forward to partnering with our community to raise funds and awareness for such a deserving cause."

The Race for Inclusion is a rebellion against "fear of difference" and a demand that people with ID be treated with equality and a recognition of our shared humanity. It embodies the peaceful, social revolution championed by Special Olympics Florida for 50 years.

Special Olympics Florida provides opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to participate in sports and athletics, empowering them to achieve their full potential. It serves more than 60,000 athletes statewide with year-round sports training, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs.

To learn how to get involved with the Race for Inclusion, visit RaceforInlcusion.org.

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves 60,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.