LPL Financial Adds Returning Leader to Strategic Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Jeremy Holly has rejoined the firm as executive vice president, Strategic Business Development. He will oversee efforts to build out the firm’s Liquidity & Succession and M&A Solutions functions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Jeremy Holly to LPL,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “Jeremy is a seasoned leader who will move some of our most significant growth opportunities from startup to formation mode. Not only will he help support our current advisors as they plan the futures of their businesses, but he’ll also help build out some of our programs that continue to be differentiators and growth engines for the firm.”

Holly spent 19 years as a key leader at LPL, most recently leading Corporate Development and Advisor Financial Solutions since 2021. He rejoins the firm from SageView Advisory Group, where he was the chief development and integration officer, responsible for the firm’s acquisitions, recruiting and synergy realization.

“LPL is an industry leader in providing new solutions to address changing advisor and investor needs,” said Holly. “At this incredible time of growth and opportunity, I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to return to LPL.”

