New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Antenna Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472478/?utm_source=GNW

, where the need for advanced communication capabilities has increased considerably over the past few years.



Key Highlights

With the increasing adoption of small satellites, rising investments in space exploration projects, and the usage of satellite aided-warfare systems are driving the growth of the satellite antenna market across the globe. With the technological advancements in the satellites, the need for antennas and other communication-enabling systems are increasing.

With the emergence of small satellites, they are being increasingly adopted for earth observation, space research applications, etc., due to the significant advantages, like low cost of launch among others.

Additionally, there has also been a significant rise in satellite navigation equipment, which includes receivers, antennas, and supporting software, in varying levels of integration and performance. Depending on the application, the antenna and receiver may be separate entities, or they may be integrated into a single package, as in a handheld GNSS receiver.

Furthermore, according to a 2018 report by the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, ‘The State of Broadband 2018, for broadband catalyzing sustainable development, satellite technology can help relieve the congestion and overloading of networks. In the future, it will also support 5G and ensure connectivity in times or areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable.



Satellite Antenna Market Trends



Maritime Application to Witness Significant Growth



Satellite communication in maritime applications has become very crucial, demanding customizable satellite products that provide signal transmission and reception for military, commercial, and recreational applications, across the globe.

Moreover, according to orbit communication, despite the advances in air defense and transportation, maritime transportation continues to play a major role in all aspects, being a major resource for food, transportation, and energy and border protection.

As naval and commercial vessels are at sea for long periods, they require robust satellite communication systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Further, with respect to service, ships, crews, and holiday passengers expect to have the same level of reliable online connectivity at sea as they have on land. This covers everything from basic internet connectivity to corporate networking, advanced military applications, and crew welfare services.

As GNSS has become the primary means of obtaining PNT information at sea, the increasing installed base of these devices in the maritime application is expected to drive the market.



North America is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share



The North American region is expected to dominate the market studied, during the forecast period, owing to the highest number of investments and researches in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake several space programs, and has witnessed the earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

Owing to the strong support from the federal government, regarding the grants to academic institutions and organizations to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market is expected to witness further growth in this region.

In addition to this, the constant space mission keeps the satellite solution providers in the region very engaged. For instance, the US recently launched the fifth Advanced Extremely High-Frequency spacecraft (AEHF-5), a secure military communications satellite that will provide jam-proof communications, including real-time video, between US national leadership and deployed military forces.



Satellite Antenna Industry Overview



The satellite antenna market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market providing products and services in domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product and service innovation, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and stay ahead of the competitors. Some of the major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Harris Corporation among others.



April 2019 - Viasat Inc. introduced second-generation Ku-/Ka-band chipset, inclusive of an advanced hybrid antenna and complementary radome. The latest dual-band system was aimed at the commercial wide-body aircraft market, to keep passengers and crew connected across commercial Ku- and Ka-band Geosynchronous and Non-Geosynchronous satellite networks, virtually anywhere they fly around the world.

September 2019 - Building on the strength of its three-year partnership, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and global communications company, Viasat Inc. announced SAS has selected its in-flight connectivity system for its new Airbus fleet additions: the A321LR and the A330-300E. These aircrafts will be retrofitted with Viasat’s latest Ka-band IFC kit, which is expected to provide optimal in-flight connections when flying in Viasat’s satellite coverage area, which includes Viasat’s existing and future satellite systems.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________