Lynch Carpenter LLP Looking to Help 93,000 Individuals Affected by Activate Healthcare, LLC Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activate Healthcare, LLC recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on April 27, 2023 that impacted approximately 93,000 individuals personal information. The information potentially impacted in the breach included: name, Social Security number, date of birth, address, driver’s license number, and clinical information, such as provider names, dates of service, and diagnoses.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Activate Healthcare, LLC related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient of Activate Healthcare, you may be entitled to compensation.

