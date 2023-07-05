New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Technology, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472504/?utm_source=GNW

The packaging adhesive market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2028, in terms of value.

The packaging adhesive market size is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2% from USD 15.3 billion in 2022. The PVA, by resin segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the packaging adhesives market in 2022.



Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), by resin type to account for the largest share of packaging adhesives market.

PVA is a synthetic polymer with superior adhesive capabilities.PVA-based adhesives are effective at adhering to a range of packaging materials, including paper, cardboard, and some plastics, while also providing good bonding strength, flexibility, and adherence.



It works nicely with porous materials including leather, paper, cardboard, and wood.Due to its adaptability, non-toxic makeup, quick drying time, strong adhesion, and simplicity of use, PVA-based packaging adhesives are frequently utilised.



They are an affordable solution for many packaging applications and offer dependable bonding for a variety of packaging materials.



Water-based technology accounted for the fastest growing segment of packaging adhesives market.



Due to their many advantages over alternative adhesive formulations, water-based packaging adhesives have grown in popularity.Water-based technology is gaining popularity among makers of packaging adhesives as a result of increased environmental concerns and stricter VOC regulations, which are driving up demand from the packaging sector for food packaging, consumer goods packaging, and industrial goods packaging.



The need for water-based packing adhesives has gone up as a result.



Corrugated packaging, by application accounted for the largest growing segment of packaging adhesives market.

The majority of packaging adhesives are used in corrugated packaging.Because there is a growing demand for packaged food goods, this category is anticipated to dominate the entire packaging adhesives market.



Corrugated cartons are built from numerous layers of materials as opposed to cardboard, which simply contains a single sheet.A corrugated box is made up of three layers of corrugated: an interior liner, an outside liner, and a fluted medium sandwiched between the two.



Corrugated packaging has prospects as a result of the rising need for packaging adhesives.



Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the second fastest growing segment of packaging adhesives market during the forecast period.

High demand from the expanding packaging and e-commerce industries is credited with driving the expansion.The market has been growing as a result of increased packaged products consumption, online shopping, expanded manufacturing, and the demand for creative and environmentally friendly packaging.



The need for packaged food, beverages, personal care items, and other consumer goods has increased due to the region’s expanding population, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle, which has raised the demand for packaging adhesives.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 50%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 32%, North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema S.A. (France).



Research Coverage:

The packaging adhesives market has been segmented based on Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Others), Application (Case & Carton, Corrugated Packaging, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Folding Cartons, Specialty Packaging, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growth in packaging industry, Growing e-commerce and online retail industry, Rising demand from the Asia Pacific region, Growing demand from the packaged food industry), restraints (Stringent government regulations in North America and Europe), opportunities (Emerging markets like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), and challenges (Environmental sustainability) influencing the growth of the packaging adhesives market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the packaging adhesives market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the packaging adhesives market across varied regions.

• Market Diversiification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in packaging adhesives market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Henkel AG (Germany), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema S.A. (France), among other in the packaging adhesives market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06472504/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________