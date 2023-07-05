Dental Analytics Provider, Dental Intelligence Inc Announces Upgrades to Automated Consents

Pleasant Grove, UT, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and engagement software in the dental industry, announced today its newly upgraded Automated Consents feature.

Dental consent forms ensure that patients understand the risks and benefits of a service, their rights to medical records, and other practice-specific policies prior to being administered a dental treatment, procedure, or examination. This new feature allows customizable consent forms to be sent to patients automatically, further streamlining pre-appointment processes and eliminating hours of manual work for busy dental practices while maintaining a written record of informed consent on file for all patients.



“We’re excited to continuously support our customers in increasing their productivity and compliance,” said Dan Larsen, VP of Product at Dental Intelligence. “Thanks to Automated Consents, single offices and large DSOs alike will be able to streamline the process of obtaining digital signatures for specific procedure codes.”

The new Automated Consents feature works by automatically detecting which procedure codes are on the schedule in the coming days. From there, all the necessary consent forms are sent to patients automatically via text, email, or mobile app, and will be populated with applicable provider names and/or tooth numbers directly from the practice management software. This means fewer holes in office documentation, less manual work, and an improved patient experience.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is built for one purpose: giving dental practices the power to Practice Smarter.™ Their unparalleled analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and their smart engagement tools help practices reach their unique goals faster and more efficiently. It’s the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry, with everything from online scheduling, to easy payments, to insurance verification. It’s the industry’s easiest way to grow, and lets you spend less time in your systems and more time in your practice. Click here for a free demo.

