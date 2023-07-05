Atari Announces Strategic Collaboration with Playmaji, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced a strategic collaboration with Playmaji, Inc., the Los Angeles-based company behind the modular multi-system game console Polymega®. The Polymega game console lets players enjoy original game cartridges and CDs for classic game consoles on HDTVs.



The partnership includes strategic initiatives that will provide support for Atari games on Polymega hardware and software and integration between Polymega and the Atari VCS.

The Atari VCS will add support for the Polymega App and the Polymega Remix add-on. This will effectively provide all of the functionality of a Polymega console to Atari VCS owners.

In addition, a new cartridge module will be developed that will add Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 compatibility to the Polymega console. The addition of this cartridge module will make Atari’s 2600 and 7800 games more accessible to retro enthusiasts and expand the market for Atari’s line of collectible game cartridges.

Atari-owned games will also be sold in the Polymega storefront, giving Atari enthusiasts an additional way to access timeless Atari content and an additional platform on which the company can commercialize its extensive back catalog of video games.

“Polymega’s innovative approach to retro hardware is perfectly aligned with Atari’s goals in retro gaming,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “This partnership greatly expands the capabilities of the Atari VCS while also making the Polymega platform itself more compelling. I know fans will be excited to see Atari games added to Polymega’s growing ecosystem.”

“This partnership is a vote of confidence in Polymega; it expands our audience and adds compatibility support for one of the most important brands in retro gaming,” said Bryan Bernal, Chief Executive Officer of Playmaji. “This is an important step in the growth of our platform, and we look forward to working with Atari in the important space of retro innovation.”

In concert with the partnership, Atari has also completed a minority investment into Playmaji.

“I look forward to working with the team at Polymega as they evolve their modular gaming console. Polymega’s approach fills an important need in the market, providing a hardware solution that allows players to legally access classic retro content while respecting game companies’ intellectual property,” added Rosen.

