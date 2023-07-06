Database Security Market Size Predictions suggest a rise of 12.3% CAGR, to reach value of USD 21.6 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Database Security Market Size accounted for USD 6.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 21.6 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Database Security Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Database Security Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The market is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, the growing volume of sensitive data, and the need to comply with data protection regulations.

North America currently holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.







Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3240

Database Security Market Report Coverage:

Market Database Security Market Database Security Market Size 2022 USD 6.8 Billion Database Security Market Forecast 2032 USD 21.6 Billion Database Security Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 12.3% Database Security Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Database Security Market Base Year 2022 Database Security Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Vertical, And By Geography Database Security Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Imperva Inc., McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., and Thales Group. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Database Security Market Analysis:

The Database Security Market encompasses a range of solutions and technologies designed to protect databases from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other security risks. These solutions include database encryption, access control, database activity monitoring, and security information and event management (SIEM). Database security solutions aim to secure databases across various industries, including banking and finance, healthcare, government, and retail.

Database Security Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Database Security: With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the migration of databases to the cloud, there is a growing demand for cloud-based database security solutions. These solutions provide scalable and flexible security measures for databases hosted in the cloud, ensuring data protection and compliance.

Advanced Threat Detection: Database security solutions are incorporating advanced threat detection capabilities, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and behavior analytics. These technologies enable proactive identification and mitigation of potential security threats, enhancing overall database security.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), is a key trend in the database security market. Organizations need to ensure that their databases adhere to these regulations and implement security measures to protect sensitive data.

Integration with Security Ecosystem: Database security solutions are increasingly integrated with the broader security ecosystem, including network security, endpoint security, and identity and access management (IAM). Integration allows organizations to create a cohesive and comprehensive security infrastructure, enhancing overall data protection.

Growth Drivers Database Security Market:

Increasing Frequency of Data Breaches: The rising number of high-profile data breaches and cyber attacks emphasizes the need for robust database security measures. Organizations are investing in database security solutions to protect their sensitive data from unauthorized access, ensuring data privacy and maintaining customer trust.

Data Privacy Regulations: Stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, and others implemented globally, require organizations to implement adequate security measures to protect sensitive data. Compliance with these regulations drives the demand for database security solutions that provide data encryption, access control, and auditing capabilities.

Growing Volume of Sensitive Data: With the proliferation of digital transactions, social media, and online services, the volume of sensitive data stored in databases is increasing exponentially. Protecting this valuable data from theft, manipulation, and unauthorized access is a significant driver for the adoption of database security solutions.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Databases: The migration of databases to the cloud offers scalability, cost-efficiency, and accessibility benefits. However, it also introduces new security challenges. Organizations are adopting database security solutions specifically designed for cloud environments to secure their data in the cloud.

Database Security Market Challenges:

Complexity of Database Environments: Database environments can be complex, involving multiple database management systems, different versions, and various types of databases. Securing these diverse environments and ensuring compatibility with different databases pose challenges for database security solution providers.

Balancing Security and Performance: Implementing stringent security measures can impact the performance and speed of database operations. Achieving the right balance between security and performance is a challenge for organizations, as they strive to maintain data protection without compromising operational efficiency.

Emerging Threats and Evolving Attack Vectors: Cyber threats and attack vectors are constantly evolving, requiring continuous monitoring and updating of database security solutions. Staying ahead of emerging threats and ensuring robust protection against new attack vectors pose ongoing challenges in the database security landscape.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/database-security-market

Segmentation of the Database Security Market:

Based on Components

Service

Managed Service Professional Service

Software

Data masking and redaction Encryption and tokenization Database Activity Monitoring Access control management Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Threat and Vulnerability Management Data auditing and reporting Other

Based on Deployment Modes

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based on Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on Business Functions

Finance

Sales

Operations

Marketing

Other



Based on Verticals

Retail & eCommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Other

Regional Analysis of the Database Security Market:

North America currently dominates the Database Security Market due to the presence of a large number of prominent database security solution providers, stringent data protection regulations, and high awareness about data security. Europe is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based database solutions and the need for GDPR compliance. Asia Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth with the rising digitalization of businesses, increasing cyber threats, and the adoption of advanced database security solutions. The market in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East is also expanding, driven by the growing awareness of data security and regulatory compliance.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3240

List of Key Players Database Security Market:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Imperva Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Micro Focus International plc, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Thales Group, Informatica LLC, Protegrity USA, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Gemalto NV and Centrify Corporation.

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Industries Related Reports:

The Global Sales Force Automation Market size was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 23.5 Billion by 2032 mounting at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global IoT in Aviation Market Size accounted for USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 46.1 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size accounted for USD 137.3 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 198.5 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com