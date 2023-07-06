Celestica Q2 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, July 27, 2023

TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s second quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, July 27. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 26.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622716&tp_key=2d2e81125f

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

clsir@celestica.com