Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fox and BeiGene and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA)

In the wake of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for defamation. Dominion’s lawsuit alleges that Fox defamed Dominion’s business by endorsing, repeating or broadcasting a series of “verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion.” Dominion claims that various statements that were made on FOX News, including that Dominion committed election fraud by rigging the 2020 election, that Dominion’s software and algorithms manipulated vote counts in the 2020 election, that Dominion was founded for the purpose of rigging elections, and that Dominion paid kickbacks to government officials who used its machines, were defamatory and false. Dominion and Fox eventually agreed to settle the case for $787 million.

Beginning in February 2023, specific details emerged of internal discussions at Fox in the wake of the 2020 election, revealing that Fox’s senior leaders understood that claims to the effect that Dominion and other entities had rigged the 2020 election were false. As a consequence, Fox faces significant potential legal liability.

As a result of ongoing revelations about Fox’s legal exposure in the Dominion lawsuit, Fox’s Class A stock has declined from a closing price of $37.03 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $32.52 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline. Fox’s Class B stock has declined from a closing price of $34.22 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $29.83 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline.

BeiGene Limited (NASDAQ: BGNE)

On June 15, 2023, before the market opened, Morningstar released an article entitled “BeiGene shares drop after AbbVie unit files patent infringement lawsuit over cancer drug.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “AbbVie’s (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the biotech company. BeiGene’s manufacture and sale of Brukinsa for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma infringe on Pharmacyclics’ patent for Imbruvica, which treats the same conditions, Pharmacyclics alleged in the complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Delaware. Brukinsa in January received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.”

On this news, the price of BeiGene American Depositary Shares (“ADS” or “ADSs”) declined by $7.08, or 3.4%, to close at $201.04. The next day, BeiGene ADS’ declined by as much as $5.3, or 2.65%, in intraday trading.

