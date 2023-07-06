Organic Wine Market to Worth USD 23.51 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global organic wine market for food and beverages has been experiencing prominent growth, largely influenced by changing consumer behavior patterns. Organic wine is crafted from grapes cultivated through organic farming practices, avoiding using chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, or herbicides. This commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture ensures that the grapes used in organic wine production are free from harmful chemicals, promoting healthier vines and preserving the ecosystem's natural balance.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Organic Wine Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 90

Figures – 76

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/organic-wine-market

The increasing consumer focus on consuming the right food and beverages, emphasizing sustainability and organic cultivation, is expected to drive the organic wine market. There is a growing demand for food and drinks that are produced using organic and sustainable methods as consumers become more conscious about their environmental impact and health.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.81 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 23.51 Billion CAGR 10.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Packaging

Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Organic Wine Market

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Frey Vineyards

Grgich Hills Estate

Bonterra Vineyards

The Organic Wine Company

Cono Sur Vineyards & Winery

Stellar Organics

Château Maris

Coturri Winery

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht

Giribaldi

Quivira Vineyards

Medici Ermete & Figli

Lapostolle Wines

Bodegas Matarromera

La Rocca Vineyards

Château Pontet-Canet

Golan Heights Winery

Pago de Carraovejas

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/organic-wine-market

Bottles Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Widely Utilized in the Packaging of Various Beverages

The bottles segment emerged as the dominant force in the organic wine market, capturing the largest revenue share of 91.7%. Glass bottles serve as the primary packaging format for organic wines. They are widely used in the packaging of various beverages. Glass stands as the third most commonly used packaging material worldwide. Its extensive use in wine packaging can be attributed to its favorable properties. Glass bottles are highly valued for their recyclability, allowing for reduced environmental impact.

The markets in North America market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. North America holds the position of being the second-largest market globally for organic wines. The United States emerged as the dominant player in the organic wine market within the region. This can be attributed to the country's significant consumption of organic red wine, positioning it as the third-largest consumer worldwide after France and Germany.

Cans Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Popularity of Canned Wines

The cans segment of the organic wine market is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. Cans are increasingly gaining traction in the beverage industry due to their versatile applications. Metallic cans, including aluminium and steel cans, are particularly being utilized in the packaging of carbonated drinks. However, their usage has expanded to include canned wines as well. The rising popularity of canned wines can be attributed to their convenience and portability compared to traditional bottles.

Regional markets in Europe have established their dominance in the global organic wine market, capturing the largest revenue share of 77.2%. Several European countries collectively accounted for over 50% of the market share, emphasizing the region's significance in the industry. Germany stands out as the largest consumer of organic wine, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the organic wine market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Organic Wine Market

King Estate recently announced a significant contribution of $50,000 to three relief groups: CARE, Save the Children, and Voices for Children. King Estate demonstrated their unwavering support for those in need by supporting these organizations, emphasizing their commitment to making a positive impact beyond winemaking.

PiWOSA, which stands for Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa, added Avondale Wine Estate to its prestigious roster in 2022, marking the twelfth member to join the organization. PiWOSA consists of a collective of independent wine producers who share common objectives, particularly in promoting and showcasing exceptional South African wines to international markets.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/organic-wine-market

Key Questions Answered in Organic Wine Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market

Global CBD Wine Market

Global Premium Spirit Market

Global Ginger Beer Market

Global Kombucha Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com