Mobile Car Washing Market Size to Hit US$21.7 billion in 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8%: Persistence Market Research

New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile car washing market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 21.7 billion by 2033-end, expanding at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, according to this latest study by Persistence Market Research .

The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to several factors, including growing number of car owners, rising demand for convenience, and growing trend of sustainability. Rapid urbanization is also driving the market as car owners are looking for car washes directly delivering services to their desired location. This eliminates the need for car owners to travel to a fixed location, wait in queues, or coordinate their schedule around a car wash appointment.

The market in North America stands out as one of the world's largest and most diverse. Factors such as increasing car ownership, urbanization, service advancements, and growing preference for environmentally friendly cleaning methods have contributed to the market's expansion and enhanced convenience, driving its growth.

The global market is competitive in nature, with several brands and producers providing a wide range of services. Spiffy, Inc., MobileWash, Cozicars, and GoWashMyCar Ltd. are among the leading companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for mobile car washing reached a size of US$ 8.5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Revenue from waterless car washing is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Online booking of mobile car washing accounted for a 33.4% share of the global market.

share of the global market. Subscription-based mobile car washing is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.6% through 2033.

“Rising car ownership and urbanization are leading to a surge in the demand for mobile car washing services. Car owners are investing in high-quality, eco-friendly, and premium services that prioritize environmental safety by minimizing the impact on water systems, aquatic life, and ecosystems, which is leading to market growth,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report includes insights into the competitive scenario of the global mobile car washing market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Spiffy, Inc., MobileWash, Cozicars, GoWashMyCar Ltd., Door2Door Car Wash, Washos, Mobile Car Wash, Quickease LLC, ProShine, Green Salute, Detailking Group, Ecoclean, Washe, and TechSquad Team are leading mobile car washing service providers.

Here are some recent developments of companies in the mobile car washing market, along with the year:

AMP, a mobile car wash app, launched in 2021. The app allows users to schedule and pay for mobile car washes in their area.

a mobile car wash app, launched in 2021. The app allows users to schedule and pay for mobile car washes in their area. Washos , a mobile car wash company, raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2022. The funding will be used to expand Washos' operations and develop new features for the company's app.

, a mobile car wash company, raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2022. The funding will be used to expand Washos' operations and develop new features for the company's app. Shine My Ride, a mobile car wash company, acquired Scrub Club in 2022. The acquisition will allow Shine My Ride to expand its reach into new markets.

a mobile car wash company, acquired Scrub Club in 2022. The acquisition will allow Shine My Ride to expand its reach into new markets. Squeaky Clean Mobile Car Wash, a mobile car wash company, launched a new service in 2022 that offers detailing services in addition to car washes.

a mobile car wash company, launched a new service in 2022 that offers detailing services in addition to car washes. Wash My Car, a mobile car wash company, partnered with AAA in 2022 to offer members discounts on mobile car washes.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Standard Wash

Premium Wash

Waterless Wash

Supreme Wash

Deluxe Wash

Others

By Car Type:

Cars

SUVs

Big Trucks

By Booking Type:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

By Service Model:

One-time Wash

Subscription-based Wash

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the mobile car washing market, covering global industry analysis for 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights based on service type, car type, booking type, service model, and region.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. It also addresses the restraints projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how the mobile car washing market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

