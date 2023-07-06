Amaris B. Clinic by Dr Ivan Puah Bagged Double Awards in Asia Pacific

Singapore, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaris B. Clinic, under the leadership of Dr Ivan Puah, has secured a double victory for “Liposuction Clinic of the Year in APAC” and “Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in APAC” during the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Specialist Clinic and Medical Centre Awards, held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bali, Indonesia on the 27th of May 2023.

Founded in 2004, the clinic has since evolved into a multidisciplinary practice, combining medical aesthetics, surgical body sculpting and fitness related services all under one roof. This achievement validates Amaris B. Clinic’s position as the sought-after clinic in liposuction and gynecomastia surgery, for consistently raising the bar in delivering positive patient experience and high patient satisfaction rate with two of Dr Ivan Puah’s proprietary body surgical techniques: the 360° GTD technique for gynecomastia surgery and the MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo technique for liposuction.

Revolutionising Gynecomastia Surgery with the 360° GTD technique

Dr Ivan Puah's novel 360° GTD technique has pushed the conventional boundaries in gynecomastia surgery. This innovative approach minimises surgical invasiveness while achieving cosmetic results. Through strategically placed incisions no larger than 4mm, he performs a clean and thorough glandular tissue excision, and artfully sculpts the chest. Unlike the traditional methods of gynecomastia surgery, where a drainage tube is commonly used post-surgery to drain the fluid to reduce swelling, his surgical approach eliminates this need thereby reducing the risk of post-wound infection that is often associated with drainage tube. The result is a restoration of a naturally masculine chest, empowering male patients with renewed vigour for life.

Unveiling the Future of Liposuction with MDC-Sculpt®️ Lipo

Additionally, Dr Ivan Puah has developed the MDC-Sculpt® ️Lipo technique to propel the pursuit of optimal liposuction results. The innovative approach, characterised by its Multi-Dimensional Contouring methodology, enables comprehensive and thorough fat removal in addition to targeted body sculpting. It also stimulates collagen reproduction for firmer skin post-surgery. Going beyond traditional liposuction methods, Dr Puah's less-traumatic technique ensures accelerated recovery, reduced bruising, and heightened patient comfort.

“Gaining these recognitions serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to our relentless pursuit of innovation, artistry, service standards and our dedication to helping each patient achieve their desired body goals. We have always believed that surgical fat body sculpting is a delicate blend of science and art and delivering natural and optimal results for our patients has always been our aim," said Dr Ivan Puah, who is also the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.

"I dedicate these awards to our exceptional team at Amaris B. Clinic, whose passion and dedication to our patients have been instrumental in our achievements. Most importantly, my sincere and heartfelt gratitude is to our patients and the industry leaders – thank you for your trust and vote of confidence."

###

ABOUT DR IVAN PUAH

Dr Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental & hi-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. Dr Puah has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco.

In Singapore, Dr Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore. He holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. Dr Puah is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers. He is also the appointed trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered.

Amaris B. Clinic was recognised as Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. The clinic was also awarded "2022 Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific" and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic has also bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, Vaser Lipo With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards in 2022 and 2021, and Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic in Singapore.

The clinic's signature treatments include:

Attachment