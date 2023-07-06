Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today 

Aalesund, NORWAY

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA  

Ex-date: 6 July 2023 
Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share  
Announced currency: NOK 

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations 

Attached is also an information letter that has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Information letter - Distribution of shares in Hexagon Purus ASA