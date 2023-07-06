Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today 

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA



Ex-date: 6 July 2023

Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations

Attached is also an information letter that has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



Attachment