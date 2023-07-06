Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today 

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA
Ex-date: 6 July 2023
Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share
Announced currency: NOK
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations
Attached is also an information letter that has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA.
For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
Attachment