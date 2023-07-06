Revolutionizing User Engagement: BTSE Unveils One-Stop Rewards Hub

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, today announced a major enhancement to its ecosystem with the launch of the groundbreaking BTSE Rewards Hub. Aimed at augmenting users’ trading experience, the Rewards Hub transforms the task completion and reward earning process into a seamless and highly engaging journey, making digital asset trading more rewarding than ever before.

The BTSE Rewards Hub offers a comprehensive suite of benefits, including token airdrops, trial fund vouchers, and BTSE Cash (rebates on trading fees) into a single, user-friendly portal. More than just a rewards program, the Hub is designed to optimize user engagement, offer full transparency and streamline participation in BTSE’s platform.

"Our revamped Rewards Hub underscores our commitment to enhancing the user experience," said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. "By integrating a detailed dashboard, we provide users with a comprehensive overview of tasks and corresponding rewards, empowering users in their journey of digital asset trading and management.”

A key feature of the BTSE Rewards Hub is the newly developed task and reward cards. Each card presents users with a comprehensive guide, ensuring users are informed about general rules, specific terms, and conditions associated with a task. This new enhancement ensures that users enjoy full transparency about their potential rewards and never lose sight of opportunities within the BTSE ecosystem.

The Rewards Hub is designed to celebrate every milestone in a user's journey with BTSE. From completing the verification process to making the first deposit or executing the first trade, each step is accompanied by exciting tasks and corresponding rewards.

"We have always aimed to create a platform that not only welcomes new users but also celebrates and appreciates the commitment of our existing users," added Liu.

To commemorate the launch of the BTSE Rewards Hub, a series of welcome tasks are available, with an enticing reward of up to 1,250 BTSE Cash for users who signed up after July 5, 2023.

As BTSE continues to innovate, the Rewards Hub is expected to evolve into a comprehensive platform, offering a multitude of opportunities for users to earn rewards while staying engaged with the dynamic world of Web3.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users, and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white-label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

