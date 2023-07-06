ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

6 July 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 5 July 2023, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1109.19 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 61,782 ordinary shares, being 0.09% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395