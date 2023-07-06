Anti-Snoring Device Market to Hit US$ 2.88 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global anti-snoring device market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.48 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.67% to reach US$ 2.88 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for anti-snoring devices indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Snoring is a frequent sleep condition that can interrupt sleep and have a detrimental influence on general health and well-being. Anti-snoring devices are made to lessen or eradicate snoring.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with sleep apnea and other sleep disorders is driving the market revenue share.

The growing availability of diagnostic tools is driving the market demand.

The demand for wearable devices and sleep monitoring apps is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/antisnoring-device-market/8931

Anti-snoring Device Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.48 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.88 billion CAGR 7.67% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Anti-snoring Device Market:

In July 2022, A novel mandibular advancement device was launched by Glidewell, a leader in dental education and technology development in restorative dentistry, called the Silent Nite Sleep Appliance with Glidewell Hinge. This device is a development of the Silent Nite brand, which dentists have been using since 1996 to treat OSA and snoring.

In March 2022, A new anti-snoring device (ASD) was released by Illusion Aligners, a company renowned for providing ground-breaking technologies to the dental industry. This Illusion Aligners oral snoring device is comfortable, easy to use, and effective. You may be able to sleep soundly and restfully every night with its assistance.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top-most companies operating in the global market for anti-snoring devices includes:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Apnea Sciences Corporation

SomnoMed Ltd.

Airway Management, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global anti-snoring device market revenue is driven by the prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, poor sleeping posture, and snoring. Furthermore, the availability of novel diagnostic tools and the demand for cutting-edge technology in healthcare is boosting the market demand and market revenue for the global anti-snoring device market.

However, due to the low-cost alternatives, limited awareness, and availability, the anti-snoring device market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global anti-snoring device market is segmented into oral devices, nasal devices, chin strips, position control devices, and Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP).

Based on end users, the global anti-snoring device market is segmented into hospitals, sleep product clinics, and home care.

Segmentation By Products

Based on the products, the oral devices segment dominates the global anti-snoring device market with the largest revenue share. This sizable share of revenue is attributed to awareness of the effectiveness of these devices. Furthermore, the custom-made adjustments and prevention of the collapse of the airway are expanding the market revenue growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/anti-snoring-device-market/8931

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global anti-snoring device market. This large share of revenue is attributed to the large patient footfall, the growing need for better treatment options, and knowledge of the possible health concerns connected with these diseases.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the anti-snoring device market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ANTI-SNORING DEVICE MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Oral Devices Nasal Devices Chin Strips Position Control Devices Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) GLOBAL ANTI-SNORING DEVICE MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Sleep Clinics Homecare

ANTI-SNORING DEVICE MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8931

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Therapy Market by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Acute Flaccid Myelitis Market by Treatment Type (Pharmacological Treatment, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Plasmapheresis, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market by Phase (Phase I, Phase II), Indication (Oncology, Cardiology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market by Product Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Non-Polarized, Polarized), Type (Digital Dermato-scopes, Traditional/Analogue Dermato-scopes), Modality (Trolley-mounted, Handheld), Application (Scabies, Skin Cancer) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech: https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020

.