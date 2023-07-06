Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Worth US$ 5.5 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global non muscle invasive bladder cancer market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 2.9 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for non muscle invasive bladder cancer indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The bladder muscle is not affected by non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, which grows in the bladder lining. Among all malignancies in the US, bladder cancer is the sixth most common.

The increasing number of patients with bladder cancer is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for immunotherapies and chemotherapy for cancer cure is driving the market demand.

The rising population smoking cigarettes is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Recent Development in the Non muscle invasive bladder cancer Market:

In November 2021, In combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that is resistant to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), the preliminary Phase II trial (CORE1) findings for CG0070 were reported. The combination of CG0070 and pembrolizumab was well tolerated in 9 individuals and showed promising early effectiveness results.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for non muscle invasive bladder cancer includes:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Ferring B.V.

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lilly USA, LLC

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global non muscle invasive bladder cancer market revenue is driven by the prevalence of bladder cancer, preventive measures taken by the population due to rising awareness, and advancements in technology for early diagnosis and cancer detection.

However, due to the expensive treatments and regulatory measures for several treatment options, the non muscle invasive bladder cancer market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Treatment Type

Based on the treatment types, the chemotherapy segment dominates the global non muscle invasive bladder cancer market with the largest revenue share. This sizable share of revenue is attributed to its high demand. Immunotherapy is the fastest-growing segment in which Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and pembrolizumab are potential treatment options.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global non muscle invasive bladder cancer market due to the growing number of bladder cancer patients with a requirement for treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global non muscle invasive bladder cancer market. This sizable share of revenue is attributed to the need for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer therapies is growing in North America as bladder cancer incidence rates rise.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2021 Base Years - 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology & Patient Population MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NON MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Targeted Therapy GLOBAL NON MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospital Cancer Specialty Centers Others (Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics)

