Electric Aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Range (Short/Medium-Range Electric Aircraft, Long-Range Electric Aircraft), by Electric Propulsion (Turbo-Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Electric Propulsion, All Electric Propulsion), by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Electric Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Electric Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft, Other), by Battery Technology (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lithium-Sulfur Batteries, Solid-State Batteries, Lithium-Air Batteries, Other), by Application (Commercial Electric Aircraft, Cargo/Transportation Electric Aircraft, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Electric Aircraft, Military Electric Aircraft, Personal/Private Electric Aircraft, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global electric aircraft market was valued at US$8.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Silent Skies: Enhancing Aviation with Quieter Flight

Electric aircraft offer the potential for quieter flight operations, significantly reducing noise pollution compared to conventional aircraft. Electric propulsion systems produce less noise due to the absence of internal combustion engines. This characteristic opens up possibilities for expanded urban air mobility, reduced noise disturbances in densely populated areas, and improved airport operations. The tagline "Silent Skies: Enhancing Aviation with Quieter Flight" emphasizes the positive impact of electric aircraft on noise reduction and the potential for more peaceful skies.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electric Aircraft Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative effects on the electric aircraft market. Initially, the market experienced a significant downturn due to the global economic slowdown, travel restrictions, and reduced air travel demand. Many projects and investments were put on hold or delayed, affecting the overall growth of the market. The uncertainty and financial constraints faced by airlines and aviation companies led to a decrease in orders and investments in electric aircraft.

However, the pandemic also highlighted the need for sustainable and resilient transportation solutions. As governments and industries focused on economic recovery and reducing carbon emissions, there has been renewed interest and support for electric aircraft. The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards cleaner and greener aviation, leading to increased investments in research and development of electric aircraft technologies.

Moreover, the reduced air travel during the pandemic provided an opportunity for testing and demonstration of electric aircraft in less congested airspace, allowing for data collection and performance evaluation. This period allowed manufacturers to refine their technologies, improve efficiency, and demonstrate the potential of electric aircraft for future commercial applications.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Powering the Future: Reducing Dependency on Fossil Fuels

Electric aircraft can contribute to enhanced energy security by reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The aviation industry heavily depends on conventional aviation fuel, which is susceptible to price volatility and geopolitical factors. By transitioning to electric propulsion, aircraft operators can diversify their energy sources and leverage renewable energy options. Electric aircraft offer the flexibility to harness electricity from renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, reducing dependency on finite fossil fuel resources.

Policy Pioneers: Fostering Regulatory Frameworks for Electric Aviation

Supportive regulatory frameworks and incentives are instrumental in driving the adoption of electric aircraft. Governments and aviation regulatory bodies are recognizing the potential of electric aviation and implementing policies to encourage its development. These measures may include funding research and development, providing certification pathways, granting tax incentives, and facilitating infrastructure development. The tagline "Policy Pioneers: Fostering Regulatory Frameworks for Electric Aviation" emphasizes the role of policymakers in creating an enabling environment for the growth of electric aircraft.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Electric Revolution: Pushing the Boundaries of Aviation Technology

Technological advancements play a vital role in driving the development and adoption of electric aircraft. Continued innovation in battery technology, electric motors, power management systems, and lightweight materials are expanding the capabilities and feasibility of electric propulsion in aviation. Improvements in energy storage density, charging infrastructure, and range capabilities are being pursued to meet the demanding requirements of commercial and general aviation. The tagline "Electric Revolution: Pushing the Boundaries of Aviation Technology" highlights the transformative nature of electric aircraft and the ongoing pursuit of technological breakthroughs.

Airborne Commuting: Transforming Urban Transportation

Electric aircraft are poised to play a significant role in the emerging field of urban air mobility (UAM). UAM envisions the use of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for short-distance, intra-city transportation. By utilizing electric propulsion, eVTOL aircraft can provide efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional ground transportation, alleviating congestion and reducing travel times. The tagline "Airborne Commuting: Transforming Urban Transportation" captures the essence of this driving factor, highlighting the potential of electric aircraft to revolutionize urban mobility.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electric aircraft market are Aeromobil, Airbus SE, Ampaire, Bye Aerospace, Electroflight, Eviation Aircraft, Harbour Air Seaplanes, Joby Aviation, Lilium N.V, MagniX, Pipistrel, The Boeing Company, Voltaero, Wright Electric, Inc., Zunum Aero, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

29 June 2023, Rolls-Royce has announced plans to commence testing a small gas turbine engine in the near future, which will be integrated into a turbogenerator system designed for hybrid-electric aircraft. This system is being developed specifically for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as well as commuter planes with a seating capacity of up to 19 passengers. The turbogenerator system aims to provide an on-board power source ranging from 500kW to 1,200kW, thereby enabling extended flight ranges for hybrid-electric aircraft.

20 June 2023, Daher has partnered with a French technology start-up to develop power systems required for a hybrid-electric aircraft that the airframer intends to have available in 2027.

