Orthopedic Medical Tourism Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Apollo Hospitals, Gleneagles Hospitals, Hospital CMQ and Star Medica Hospital

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global orthopedic medical tourism market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 11 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 21.08 billion by 2031.

The global market for orthopedic medical tourism is experiencing significant growth as more individuals seek high-quality and cost-effective orthopedic treatments and procedures abroad. Orthopedic medical tourism combines the benefits of travel and healthcare, providing patients with access to world-class orthopedic specialists, state-of-the-art facilities, and a chance to recover in serene and desirable destinations. As the demand for orthopedic procedures continues to rise, the orthopedic medical tourism market is poised for substantial expansion.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/orthopedic-medical-tourism-market/8330

Orthopedic Medical Tourism Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 11 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 US$ 21.08 billion CAGR 7.5% Base Year for Estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Service Provider, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





As the orthopedic medical tourism market continues to evolve, it offers a transformative approach to orthopedic healthcare, granting patients access to world-class treatments, cost savings, reduced waiting times, and a unique travel experience.

Key factors driving the growth of the orthopedic medical tourism market include:

Cost Savings and Affordability: One of the primary motivations for patients to opt for orthopedic medical tourism is the significant cost savings compared to their home countries. Patients may get high-quality orthopedic care for a lot less money overseas because of the accessibility of economic treatment alternatives and favorable currency rates.

Access to Highly Skilled Specialists: Orthopedic medical tourism provides patients access to renowned orthopedic surgeons and specialists across the globe. These experts often have extensive experience, advanced training, and a track record of successful procedures, giving patients confidence in the quality of care they will receive.

Reduced Waiting Times: Long waiting times for orthopedic procedures are a common challenge in many countries. In orthopedic medical tourism destinations, patients can often bypass lengthy waiting lists and receive timely treatments, enabling them to address their orthopedic issues without unnecessary delays.

Technological Advancements and State-of-the-Art Facilities: Leading orthopedic medical tourism destinations invest heavily in advanced medical technologies and state-of-the-art facilities. These destinations offer cutting-edge diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and innovative rehabilitation programs, ensuring patients receive the best care.

Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Post-operative Care: Orthopedic medical tourism destinations prioritize comprehensive rehabilitation and post-operative care. They provide tailored rehabilitation programs, physiotherapy, and access to highly skilled healthcare professionals who guide patients through their recovery process, optimizing outcomes and ensuring long-term success.

Travel and Recuperation Experience: Orthopedic medical tourism combines healthcare with the opportunity to travel and recuperate in attractive destinations. Patients can enjoy the benefits of healing in serene environments, exploring new cultures, and engaging in rejuvenating activities, promoting holistic well-being throughout their recovery journey.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/orthopedic-medical-tourism-market/8330

Enhanced Medical Infrastructure and Standards: Orthopedic medical tourism destinations invest in developing robust medical infrastructure and adhering to internationally recognized healthcare standards. Accredited hospitals and clinics ensure patient safety, maintain stringent quality controls, and comply with rigorous medical regulations, instilling patient trust and confidence.

Market Players:

Jehova Rafa Dental Center

Clínica Cosmética Dental CosDent

Hospital CMQ

Star Medica Hospital

Angeles Group Hospital

The orthopedic medical tourism market is highly competitive, with destinations worldwide vying to attract patients seeking orthopedic treatments. Leading medical tourism hubs actively market their expertise, infrastructure, and favorable travel opportunities to position themselves as preferred destinations for orthopedic care.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Reimbursement Scenarios MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Hip Replacement Knee Replacement Spinal Surgery Dental Orthopedics Others GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICE PROVIDER Public Private

ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8330

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Therapy Market by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Acute Flaccid Myelitis Market by Treatment Type (Pharmacological Treatment, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Plasmapheresis, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market by Phase (Phase I, Phase II), Indication (Oncology, Cardiology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market by Product Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Non-Polarized, Polarized), Type (Digital Dermato-scopes, Traditional/Analogue Dermato-scopes), Modality (Trolley-mounted, Handheld), Application (Scabies, Skin Cancer) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech: https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".