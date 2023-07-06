Isobutyric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Intense Growth Expected Due to Different End-uses Including Animal Feed, Food & Flavor, Pharmaceutical, & Chemical Intermediates

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isobutyric Acid Market by Type (Synthetic, Renewable), End-Use (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediates, Food & Flavors, Pharmaceuticals), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The isobutyric acid market is projected to grow from USD 180 million in 2023 to USD 269 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028
The isobutyric acid market is on the way to intense growth due to different end-uses including animal feed, food & flavor, pharmaceutical, chemical intermediate, and others.
By type, renewable isobutyric acid is expected to be the second-larger segment during 2023 to 2028, by value.
Based on type, renewable isobutyric acid is expected to account for the second-larger market share. Renewable isobutyric acid is derived from renewable or sustainable feedstocks instead of fossil fuels. It is produced through biosynthesis of glucose or starch. There is less production of renewable isobutyric acid as compared to synthetic one due to high cost.
Also, synthetic isobutyric acid is majorly manufactured due to easy availability of petroleum feedstocks used as raw materials. But with the increasing customer preference towards bio-based products, the market for renewable isobutyric acid will grow.
By end-use, chemical intermediate is expected to be the second-largest segment during 2023 to 2028, by value.
The chemical intermediate segment is expected to account for the second-largest market share owing to its wide usage in the production of various chemicals. Chemical intermediates are substances that act as raw materials or building blocks in the production of more complicated chemicals.
The factors influencing the use of isobutyric acid as a chemical intermediate are desired properties, the target compound, and the specific requirements of the desired application.
By region, Europe is expected to be the second-largest segment during 2023 to 2028, by value.
Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share from 2023 to 2028. The region is home to one of the largest feed industries globally. There is a rising need for good feed additives to boost animal health and performance due to the growing consumption of meat and meat products in the region.
This creates opportunity for potential use of isobutyric acid in animal feed. Also, the rising demand for processed food and growth in pharmaceutical sectors in European countries are expected to propel the demand for isobutyric acid.
Competitive landscape
In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as OQ Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Snowco (China), Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), among others in the isobutyric acid market.
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Oq Chemicals GmbH
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Weifang Qiyi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd.
- TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical
- Afyren Sas
- Lygos, Inc.
- Shanghai Aladdin Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd.
Others
- Shanghai Danfan Network Science &Technology Co. Ltd.
- Yancheng City Chunzhu Aroma Co., Ltd.
- Wen International, Inc.
- Kunshan Odowell Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.5 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
6.4 Pricing Analysis
6.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend
6.4.2 Average Selling Price of Key Players
6.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.5.1 Regulatory Bodies and Organizations
6.6 Technology Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Trade Data Statistics
6.9 Case Study Analysis
6.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.10.2 Buying Criteria
7 Isobutyric Acid Market, by Purity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 More Than 98%
7.3 Less Than 98%
8 Isobutyric Acid Market, by Grade
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reagent Grade
8.3 Industrial Grade
9 Isobutyric Acid Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Synthetic Isobutyric Acid
9.3 Renewable Isobutyric Acid
10 Isobutyric Acid Market, by End-use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Animal Feed
10.3 Food & Flavours
10.4 Chemical Intermediates
10.5 Pharmaceuticals
10.6 Others
11 Isobutyric Acid Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.2.1 Recession Impact
11.2.2 China
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.4 India
11.2.5 South Korea
11.2.6 Rest of Asia Specific
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Recession Impact
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 UK
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 Recession Impact
11.4.2 US
11.4.3 Canada
11.4.4 Mexico
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Recession Impact
11.5.2 Middle East & Africa
11.5.3 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Player's Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2022
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Start-Up/ SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2022
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Dynamic Companies
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8 Competitive Scenario
