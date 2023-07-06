IoT MVNO Markets: Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscribers (Consumer, Enterprise), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2%

MVNOs can develop new revenue streams by providing connectivity solutions to IoT device manufacturers and service providers that use cloud services. This can help MVNOs diversify their business and reduce reliance on traditional mobile services.

Based on the subscribers, the enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growing need for data-driven insights, the need for flexibility and scalability, and the need for security are all driving the growth of the IoT MVNO market.

Enterprises are increasingly using IoT MVNOs to track the movement of goods, monitor the condition of assets, optimize routes, and provide customer service. IoT MVNOs can help enterprises to reduce costs, improve efficiency, improve customer service, and increase security.

New IoT applications are being developed constantly. These applications are driving demand for IoT connectivity and services. For example, IoT is being used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation

Based on the enterprise, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

IoT MVNOs allow businesses to track the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This data can be used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer service. For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with real-time location data on their goods so that they can always see where their goods are. This information can be used to optimize routes, prevent delays, and ensure that goods are delivered on time.

IoT MVNOs allow businesses to optimize routes to deliver goods more efficiently. This can save businesses time and money. For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with data on traffic conditions to plan routes that avoid congested areas. This information can also be used to estimate the delivery time so that businesses can keep their customers informed.

Based on region, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The large and growing market, mature telecommunications infrastructure, government support, high level of investment, a large number of businesses, and high level of competition all contribute to the growth of the IoT MVNO market in North America.

There has been a high level of investment in IoT in North America, which has helped drive the development of new IoT technologies and solutions. The US government has been a strong supporter of IoT, and this has helped to create a favorable environment for the growth of the IoT market in North America .

Competitive landscape

Major vendors offering IoT MVNO across the globe are KDDI (Japan), KORE Wireless (US), Semtech Corporation- Sierra Wireless (Canada), Twilio (US), Asahi Net (Japan), Telit (US), BICS (Belgium), Lycamobile (UK), Wireless Logic (UK), Truphone (UK).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the IoT MVNO market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Demand for Connected Devices to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Service Operator Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Enterprise to Dominate Market in 2023

Transportation and Logistics Segment to Account for Significant Market Shares in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for IoT Connectivity

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing

Growing Need for IoT Security

Increased Need for Efficient Cellular Network

Restraints

Rapid Increase in Deployment Costs

Increasing Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increase in Adoption of Network Virtualization

Acceleration of Ip and Cloud Data Traffic

Challenges

Excessive Cost of Equipment

Lack of Interoperability of Solutions

Industry Trends

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Roadmap of IoT MVNO Market

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Smart Utility

Case Study 2: Payment Services

Case Study 3: Network Connectivity

Case Study 4: Smart City

Case Study 5: Smart Transportation/ Electric Vehicle

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk

Soc2

Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

US

IoT MVNO Impact on Adjacent Niche Technologies

Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)

Software Defined Network (Sdn)

Artificial Intelligence

Edge Computing

Blockchain

Best Practices of IoT MVNO Market

IoT MVNO Software Applications and Use Cases

Current and Emerging Business Models

Caas Model

Managed Services Model

Revenue Sharing Model

Paas Model

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kore Wireless

Kddi Corporation

Semtech Corporation

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D)

Twilio

Bics

Telus Corporation

U-Blox

Orbcomm

Telit

SMEs/Startups

Aeris Communications

Cubic Telecom

1Nce

Truphone

Hologram

1Ot

Soracom

Onomondo

Dataxoom

Airlinq

Emnify

Wireless Logic

Asahi Net

