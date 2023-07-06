IoT MVNO Markets: Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscribers (Consumer, Enterprise), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 6.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2%
MVNOs can develop new revenue streams by providing connectivity solutions to IoT device manufacturers and service providers that use cloud services. This can help MVNOs diversify their business and reduce reliance on traditional mobile services.
Based on the subscribers, the enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
The increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growing need for data-driven insights, the need for flexibility and scalability, and the need for security are all driving the growth of the IoT MVNO market.
Enterprises are increasingly using IoT MVNOs to track the movement of goods, monitor the condition of assets, optimize routes, and provide customer service. IoT MVNOs can help enterprises to reduce costs, improve efficiency, improve customer service, and increase security.
New IoT applications are being developed constantly. These applications are driving demand for IoT connectivity and services. For example, IoT is being used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation
Based on the enterprise, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
IoT MVNOs allow businesses to track the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. This data can be used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer service. For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with real-time location data on their goods so that they can always see where their goods are. This information can be used to optimize routes, prevent delays, and ensure that goods are delivered on time.
IoT MVNOs allow businesses to optimize routes to deliver goods more efficiently. This can save businesses time and money. For example, IoT MVNOs can provide businesses with data on traffic conditions to plan routes that avoid congested areas. This information can also be used to estimate the delivery time so that businesses can keep their customers informed.
Based on region, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
The large and growing market, mature telecommunications infrastructure, government support, high level of investment, a large number of businesses, and high level of competition all contribute to the growth of the IoT MVNO market in North America.
There has been a high level of investment in IoT in North America, which has helped drive the development of new IoT technologies and solutions. The US government has been a strong supporter of IoT, and this has helped to create a favorable environment for the growth of the IoT market in North America .
Competitive landscape
Major vendors offering IoT MVNO across the globe are KDDI (Japan), KORE Wireless (US), Semtech Corporation- Sierra Wireless (Canada), Twilio (US), Asahi Net (Japan), Telit (US), BICS (Belgium), Lycamobile (UK), Wireless Logic (UK), Truphone (UK).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the IoT MVNO market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|171
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$6.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Growing Demand for Connected Devices to Drive Market During Forecast Period
- Service Operator Segment to Dominate Market in 2023
- Enterprise to Dominate Market in 2023
- Transportation and Logistics Segment to Account for Significant Market Shares in 2023
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for IoT Connectivity
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing
- Growing Need for IoT Security
- Increased Need for Efficient Cellular Network
Restraints
- Rapid Increase in Deployment Costs
- Increasing Security and Privacy Concerns
Opportunities
- Increase in Adoption of Network Virtualization
- Acceleration of Ip and Cloud Data Traffic
Challenges
- Excessive Cost of Equipment
- Lack of Interoperability of Solutions
Industry Trends
Ecosystem Analysis
- Technology Roadmap of IoT MVNO Market
- Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)
- Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)
- Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Smart Utility
- Case Study 2: Payment Services
- Case Study 3: Network Connectivity
- Case Study 4: Smart City
- Case Study 5: Smart Transportation/ Electric Vehicle
Regulatory Landscape
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act
- Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk
- Soc2
- Digital Millennium Copyright Act
- Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act
- US
IoT MVNO Impact on Adjacent Niche Technologies
- Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)
- Software Defined Network (Sdn)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Edge Computing
- Blockchain
Best Practices of IoT MVNO Market
IoT MVNO Software Applications and Use Cases
Current and Emerging Business Models
- Caas Model
- Managed Services Model
- Revenue Sharing Model
- Paas Model
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Kore Wireless
- Kddi Corporation
- Semtech Corporation
- Giesecke+Devrient (G+D)
- Twilio
- Bics
- Telus Corporation
- U-Blox
- Orbcomm
- Telit
SMEs/Startups
- Aeris Communications
- Cubic Telecom
- 1Nce
- Truphone
- Hologram
- 1Ot
- Soracom
- Onomondo
- Dataxoom
- Airlinq
- Emnify
- Wireless Logic
- Asahi Net
