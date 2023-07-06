Global Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: A Shift in Focus Toward Distributed Power Production Technologies Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Capacity (200 MW, >200 MW), By End-use (Industrial, Power & Utility), By Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas turbine market size is projected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6%

Supportive policies majorly determine the increasing demand for gas turbines in developing markets, such as Combined Heat and Power (CHP) support scheme executed by Germany.

Rapid technological advancements in the energy industry, combined with a shift in focus toward distributed power production technologies, are propelling the worldwide market forward. The industry is predicted to expand rapidly over the forecast period owing to government backing for power production technologies that minimize Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions around the world.



>200 MW emerged as a significant capacity segment with a revenue share of more than 73.0% in 2022. It is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The rising power generation operations around the world, as well as the move from coal to gas-based power plants in some of the world's major countries, are driving demand in this category.

The combined cycle turbines segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 72.0% in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This technology category is expected to increase at a faster rate in the coming years. These turbines use less fuel to produce the same amount of energy and eliminate transmission and distribution losses.



The power & utility segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 87.0% in 2022. Increased demand for power generation is being driven by the expansion in population and urbanization around the world, which is boosting the use of gas turbines in the power and utility sectors.

Led by China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2022 with a share of more than 37.0% of the overall revenue. The region is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region's need for electricity is being driven by rapid urbanization and the emergence of a middle-class population.

The rising demand for LNG is primarily driven by the shale gas reserve and technological development in extraction and mining technology, which are consistently lowering the operational cost of gas extraction in the region.

Gas Turbine Market Report Highlights

In 2022, power & utility emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for a 90.0% share of the overall revenue. The increasing investments and new installations are resulting in a high share of distributed power in the global energy mix hence propelling the market

The >200 MW capacity segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period owing to the growing electricity generation activities across the world

In 2022, the combined cycle application segment accounted for more than 87.85% share of the overall revenue due to the high demand for open cycle gas turbine technology

Saudi Arabia is the major end-user of gas turbines in the MEA region. This has led to a rise in the number of gas turbine providers in the country, which are working toward enhancing their market share in the country

Major OEMs, such as Siemens Energy, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., provide gas turbines. For instance, in April 2023, Mitsubishi Power completed the construction of the fifth M701JAC Gas Turbine in the Thailand GTCC Power Plant Project

North America is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The region has witnessed large-scale commissioning of gas-based power

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9721.52 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13980 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Growing Demand for Power generation Through Clean Energy Sources

Reduction in Natural Gas Prices

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

Limited Natural Gas Reserves

Business Environment Analysis: Gas Turbine Market

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Macro Economic Environment Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Ansaldo Energia

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Centrax Gas Turbines

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

MAN Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

OPRA Turbines

Siemens Energy

Solar Turbines Inc.

