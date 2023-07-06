Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Research Report 2023: Growing Importance of Digital Twins in Emerging Economies & Increasing Focus on Cutting-Edge Real-Time Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery, Medical Education, Workflow Optimization), End-user (Providers, Research & Academia, Payers), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital twin healthcare market is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 67%

The technological advancements in digital twins supporting various healthcare applications and the growing adoption of digital twin technology in emerging markets will provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Personalized medicine segment accounted for a substantial share of the digital twins in healthcare market, by Application in 2022

In 2022, the personalized medicine segment accounted for a substantial share of the digital twins in healthcare market. The growth of this segment is attributed to its ability to improved patient modeling, minimized risk factors, and enhanced patient outcomes, making it a highly prominent application in the healthcare industry.

Personalized medicine also offers an undistinguished advantage of tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their unique characteristics and hence optimizing therapeutic interventions, increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes.

Healthcare Providers segment accounted for a considerable share in the digital twins in healthcare market, by end-user in 2022

In 2022, the healthcare providers segment accounted for a significant share of the digital twins in healthcare market. The healthcare provider segment dominates the digital twin healthcare market due to its vital role in workflow management and surgical planning.

Digital twins also offers various additional advantages such as accurate patient modeling, personalized treatment planning, and monitoring, leading to improved clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific to witness the substantial growth rate during the forecast period

Factors such as growing demand for advanced technologies such as increased adoption of technologies such as IoT, telemedicine, government initiatives, digital twin for research & genomics purposes, growing awareness and adoption of digital twin in emerging regions, growing medical tourism, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the digital twins in healthcare market like Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), Microsoft (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Faststream Technologies (US), IBM (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 67.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Use of Digital Twins and Growing Importance of Patient-Centric Care in Healthcare to Drive Market Growth

Software Segment to Command Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2023

Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Developing Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Investments by Public and Private Entities

Growing Applications of Digital Twins

Technological Advancements

Growing Funding and Investments in Digital Twin Start-Ups

Restraints

Managing Data Quality, Privacy Issues, and High Implementation Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Cutting-Edge Real-Time Data Analytics

Growing Importance of Digital Twins in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Integration with Existing Systems and Outdated Digital Infrastructure

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

Transformation in Clinical Trials

Revolutionizing Medical Training and Diagnostics

Improving Operational Efficiency in Hospitals

Technology Analysis

Technology Stack

5G Networks

Internet of Things

Cloud and Edge Computing

Blockchain

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Value Chain Analysis

Planning & Revising Funds

Research & Development

Software Design, Framework, and Development

Product/Solution Providers

End-users and After-Sales Service Providers

Company Profiles

Key Players

Microsoft

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Amazon (AWS)

Dassault Systemes

GE Healthcare

Oracle

IBM

PTC

SAP

Atos SE

NVIDIA Corporation

Ansys Inc.

Faststream Technologies

Rescale, Inc.

Other Players

Twin Ltd.

Verto Health

Qbio

ThoughtWire

Sim and Cure

Predictiv

Nurea

Unlearn.AI

Virtonomy GmbH

Predisurge

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za6pg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment