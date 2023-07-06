Icelandair: Traffic Data June 2023

In June 2023, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 519 thousand, a 20% increase since June last year. A total of 1.8 million passengers travelled with Icelandair for the first six months of the year, 31% more than at the same time last year.
Passengers on international flights were 493 thousand in June, compared to 407 thousand in June 2022, an increase of 21%. Thereof, 43% were travelling to Iceland, 13% from Iceland and 44% were via passengers. The load factor was 86% and improved by 2.7 percentage points compared to June last year on 22% more capacity. Demand was particularly strong on North American routes with a load factor close to 90%, which is the highest it has ever been in the month of June. On-time performance on international flights was 67%, which is below the Company’s goals.
Passengers on domestic flights were 25 thousand. The load factor on domestic flights was 78.8% and on-time performance was 91%, significantly improving year-on-year.
Freight, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 51%, driven by an increase in transit freight following the addition of two wide-body B767-300 freighter aircraft. Sold block hours in the leasing operation increased 5%.
|Route Network
|Jun 23
|Jun 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|518,527
|431,408
|20%
|1,844,818
|1,411,799
|31%
|Load Factor
|85.9%
|83.2%
|2.7 ppt
|81.5%
|74.9%
|6.7 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|1,866.7
|1,524.2
|22%
|6,581.0
|5,306.9
|24%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|1,604.4
|1,268.2
|27%
|5,365.9
|3,973.9
|35%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Jun 23
|Jun 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|210,911
|175,847
|20%
|743,897
|588,887
|26%
|From market (passengers)
|63,348
|56,965
|11%
|309,579
|247,247
|25%
|Via market (passengers)
|218,969
|174,069
|26%
|657,739
|451,607
|46%
|Number of Passengers
|493,228
|406,881
|21%
|1,711,214
|1,287,741
|33%
|Load Factor
|86.0%
|83.3%
|2.7 ppt
|81.6%
|74.9%
|6.7 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|1,857.5
|1,514.7
|23%
|6,530.6
|5,262.1
|24%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|1,597.1
|1,261.2
|27%
|5,327.2
|3,938.7
|35%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,195
|3,111
|3%
|3,074
|3,068
|0%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|67.0%
|67.0%
|0.0 ppt
|75.0%
|74.3%
|0.7 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Jun 23
|Jun 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|25,299
|24,527
|3%
|133,603
|124,058
|8%
|Load Factor
|78.8%
|74.3%
|4.5 ppt
|76.8%
|78.6%
|-1.8 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|9.3
|9.5
|-2%
|50.4
|44.7
|13%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|91%
|73%
|18.0 ppt
|85%
|72%
|13.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Jun 23
|Jun 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,256
|1,199
|5%
|7,530
|6,932
|9%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|15,646
|10,327
|51%
|89,147
|69,181
|29%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Jun 23
|Jun 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|124,790
|106,413
|17%
|463,001
|389,034
|19%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.73
|0.76
|-4%
|0.76
|0.82
|-7%
Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is