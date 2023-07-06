Global Health and Wellness Tourism Market Trends and Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Equinox, SoulCycle, Lululemon, Turkish Airlines, & Marriott

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Wellness Tourism Market Trends and Analysis of Traveler Types, Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the perfomance of health and wellness as a sector within the tourism industry. Covering global inbound spending and arrivals, also the key trends, destinations and the opportunities and challenegs the industry might face.



Key Highlights

More people are becoming aware of the importance of wellness retreats and the positive impact it has on their mental and physical wellbeing. Therefore, wellness staycations are also becoming more popular

Many global respondents say that they take wellness or medical holidays as a primary purpose for travel, suggesting that health and wellness holidays are more likely to be taken as a secondary purpose on trips

Scope

This case study looks at the perfomance of health and wellness as a sector within the tourism industry. Covering global inbound spending and arrivals, also the key trends, destinations and the opportunities and challenegs the industry might face

Reasons to Buy

Gain an understanding of health & wellness tourism

Gain an insight into the Health & Wellness Travelers

Understand the impact of Covid-19 on health & wellness travel

See which are the key destinations

Learn about the key trendsi health & wellness travel

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Projects, mergers and acquisitions

Insight into the Health & Wellness Traveler

Impact of Covid-19 on Health & Wellness

Key Trends in Health & Wellness

Key Destinations

Opportunities and Challenges

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Equinox

SoulCycle

Lululemon

Turkish Airlines

Marriott

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr34jf



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.