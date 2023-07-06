Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2023

English Swedish

Net asset value on June 30, 2023, was SEK 136.8 billion, or SEK 317 per share. During the first half-year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 24 per share.

The total return for the period was 21% for the Class A shares and 20% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first half-year of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.1 billion, of which SEK 0.4 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 billion in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.2 billion in SCA and SEK 0.2 billion in Volvo.





2023 2022 2022 June 30 June 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK M 136 785 113 637 126 477 Net asset value per share, SEK 317 263 293 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 297.20 227.50 253.00 Debt-equities ratio 4% 5% 5% 2023 2022 2022 SEK M Jan – June Jan – June Jan – Dec Earnings per share, SEK 30.98 -61.90 -32.34 Dividend income 6 300 5 370 5 479 Dividend paid 3 131 2 915 2 915 Equities portfolio: Purchases 1 098 1 886 3 184 Sales – – –





