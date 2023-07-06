Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2023

  • Net asset value on June 30, 2023, was SEK 136.8 billion, or SEK 317 per share. During the first half-year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 24 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 21% for the Class A shares and 20% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first half-year of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.1 billion, of which SEK 0.4 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 billion in Handelsbanken, SEK 0.2 billion in SCA and SEK 0.2 billion in Volvo.


 202320222022
 June 30June 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M136 785113 637126 477
Net asset value per share, SEK317263293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK297.20227.50253.00
Debt-equities ratio4%5%5%
    
 202320222022
SEK MJan – JuneJan – JuneJan – Dec
Earnings per share, SEK30.98-61.90-32.34
Dividend income6 3005 3705 479
Dividend paid3 1312 9152 915
Equities portfolio:   
Purchases1 0981 8863 184
Sales


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on July 6, 2023.

