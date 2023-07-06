Global BCR ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Drug Market to 2029: Players Include Terns Pharmaceuticals, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Vectura and Xspray Pharma

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BCR ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Drug Market, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights:

Global BCR ABL Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity: > USD 8 Billion

BCR ABL Inhibitor Drug Market Global and Regional Analysis

Approved Drugs Sales Insight (2019 - Q1'2023)

Approved Drugs Dosage, Patent, and Price Insight

BCR ABL Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication, and Phase: > 20 Drugs

Clinical Insight On Approved BCR ABL Inhibitors Drugs: 10 Drugs

Competitive Landscape: insight into 27 Companies

BCR ABL inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape for patients of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). These inhibitors work by blocking the activity of the constitutively active BCR ABL fusion protein, which is encoded by the unnatural BCR-ABL gene, itself a product of chromosomal translocation.

By directly acting on the protein held responsible for the development of this form of leukemia, researchers and drug developers have achieved great success in the past few years and so have these patients, who were mainly treated through chemotherapy, an approach coming with several adverse effects.

At present, there are seven BCR-ABL inhibitors that have been approved for commercialization across the world along with some more that have approvals in specific regions. The market for BCR-ABL inhibitors is driven by the increasing cases of myeloid leukemia and is expected to see high growth in the coming years.

Imatinib was the first BCR ABL inhibitor to be approved for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, and as a first-generation inhibitor, its clinical and commercial success led to the development of more efficient BCR ABL inhibitors. It was commercialized across the world by the names of Gleevec and Glivec.

However, following the expiration of its patent, Gleevec and Glivec have faced severe competition from generic versions of Imatinib, which have been challenging their share in the global market and have managed to chip off their sales. However, with the presence of other BCR ABL inhibitors in the market and more in the pipelines, sales of BCR ABL inhibitors are expected to dominate over generic drugs' sales.

Scemblix (Asciminib) was the most recent BCR ABL inhibitor to be approved for sale in the market for the treatment of BCR ABL mutation-positive chronic myeloid leukemia and patients having the T315I mutation.

It is a third-generation BCR ABL inhibitor, which was granted accelerated approval in the US in 2021, and successfully turned into full approval in 2022. Scemblix and other new-generation BCR ABL inhibitors have been designed to specifically treat patients who have developed resistance to treatment with Imatinib. Along with this, they have also been designed to counter the T315I mutation, which is notable for helping develop resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

In 2022, the market for BCR ABL inhibitors was valued at around US$ 6 Billion, with Sprycel making up 27% of this. Developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sprycel has been approved for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phases, adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who have developed resistance to or intolerance to prior therapies, such as Imatinib.

In addition, Sprycel can also be used for the treatment of adults with Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL), who have developed resistance to or intolerance to prior therapy, including Imatinib. Its approval as a first-line therapy has played a crucial role in its increasing sales, which have been rising every year.

While the market is majorly dominated by certain pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Bayer, smaller companies have been venturing into the market too with their novel BCR ABL inhibitors, which are aimed to provide better therapeutic effects with limited adverse effects compared to these drugs having an already established market.

For instance, Fusion Pharma, a Russia-based company, has been conducting clinical trials for its candidate PF-114 for the treatment of patients with resistance forms of chronic myeloid leukemia, including those having T315I mutation.

While phase I/II trials for PF-114 are underway, the company has planned phase 3 trials for using the drug as a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd line therapy for chronic myeloid leukemia patients bearing the T315I mutation. Often referred to as a fourth-generation inhibitor PF-114 might have the key to treating patients resistant to other BCR ABL inhibitors.

Conclusively, the research and development activities for BCR ABL inhibitors have been gaining speed in recent years as more of these are getting approved in the past few years. Moreover, with the increasing focus of the pharmaceutical industry of addressing the needs of rare cancers, more companies are expected to delve into the development of novel BCR ABL inhibitors having unique mechanisms of action.

Additionally, the patent expirations of the approved drugs have allowed the entry of generic versions in the market, which have helped increase the accessibility of patients to these drugs, therefore boosting the generic drugs market as well. Several favorable parameters are currently fanning market growth as a result of which, the BCR ABL inhibitors market is anticipated to gain more attention and investments in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

1St Biotherapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics

Ascentage Pharma

AtlasMedx

Bayer HealthCare

BenevolentAI

CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Exvastat

Fusion Pharma

Georgetown University

Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health

Il-Yang

Inhibikase Therapeutics

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer

Pharm-Sintez

Shenzhen TargetRx

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Takeda

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Vectura

Xspray Pharma

YD Global Life Science

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to BCR-ABL Inhibitors

2. Global BCR-ABL Inhibitor Drug Market Insight

3. BCR-ABL Inhibitor Drug Market Regional Analysis

4. BCR-ABL Inhibitor Drug Market by Product

5. Imatinib - 1st Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

6. Dasatinib - 2nd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

7. Nilotinib - 2nd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

8. Bosutinib - 2nd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

9. Ponatinib - 3rd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

10. Asciminib - 3rd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

11. Olverembatinib - 3rd Generation BCR-ABL Inhibitor

12. BCR-ABL Inhibitor Market Clinical Trial Insights

13. Global Bcr Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

14. Marketed Bcr Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Drugs Clinical Insight Company & Indication

15. BCR-ABL Inhibitors Market Dynamics

16. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mnhz5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.