Data Processing and Hosting Services Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecasts to 2028 - Rising Demand for Outsourcing Data Processing Services Bolsters Growth

The Data Processing and Hosting Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.2% to 2028

The data processing and hosting services market is primarily driven by an increase in the requirement for new servers to keep the data up-to-date and the growing demand for hosting and data processing services from small and medium businesses, owing to the increasing digital transformation.

The rapid digital transformation of various end-user industries worldwide, as consumers increasingly engage in online video games, online shopping, communication via online-based messenger services, and online content streaming, is expected to increase the demand for data processing and hosting services. This demand is necessary to analyze the increasingly complex and growing volume of collected data for valuable business insights.

Businesses across emerging markets have increasingly outsourced their IT infrastructure needs, benefiting hosting operators and further driving market demand. Additionally, the growing demand for online presence, particularly from companies in the retail sector, has created favorable conditions for hosting services.

Furthermore, the significance of data value within organizations lies in its ability to enhance operational excellence and provide quick access to information. However, employing additional staff to handle data processing can be expensive for both small and large organizations. As a result, organizations are rapidly outsourcing data processing services to obtain efficient business insights and outcomes. This trend further drives the growth of the studied market.

The deployment of significant data analytics has also elevated the importance of successful data preparation from multiple sources, utilizing various data analysis techniques to ensure substantial return on investment through data cleaning, combining, and transforming unstructured data. While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has familiarized big data, applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are taking it to the next level. The need to analyze large datasets to derive insights and increase internet traffic is driving the demand for data processing and hosting services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud services across all industries as they quickly pivoted to support remote work and collaboration. According to Verizon, video game usage during peak hours had surged by approximately 75% within a week after the quarantine was imposed. These increased demands for entertainment options have placed a strain on ISPs globally, highlighting the need for the market under study.

Data Processing & Hosting Services Market Trends

Web Hosting is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Cloud-based Platform

Web hosting services are gaining traction to cater to the rising demand from the client requirement that is suitable as per the selected web hosting service. In addition, the growing cloud services adoption in organizations is also creating opportunities for the web hosting segment over the forecast period.

The cloud emergence is monumental in modernizing data management and hosting services. It is a cost-effective method for companies to take advantage of modern technology and architecture without the enormous upfront cost of purchasing, installing, and configuring the required hardware, software, and infrastructure.

Also, the large enterprises were able to adapt to an evolving data-driven marketplace very quickly, with the help of their existing resources and capabilities to manage them very effectively. Further, SMBs worldwide also witness a growing demand for cloud-based hosting services, which is expected to drive the web hosting segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Register as the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the region's high percentage of the World Internet Population and rapid shift towards cloud services by large organizations and SMEs. Besides international market vendors like IBM and Amazon setting up in the region, some homegrown giants like Huawei Investment & Holding Company are transforming the IT landscape.

Further, the growing digitalization in every industry across countries like China, Japan, and India will significantly drive the demand for data processing and hosting services. Due to constantly evolving technology and the relatively low additional cost of most new services, many end-user industries frequently upgrade their existing services and offer new ones to attract or retain customers.

Data Processing & Hosting Services Market Competitor Analysis



The Data Processing and Hosting Services Market is moderately competitive and consists of major players such as GoDaddy Operating Company LLC., Bluehost (Endurance International Group), HostGator.com LLC, Hostinger International, Ltd., and Amazon Web Services Inc.

Some of the players currently dominate the market in terms of market share. However, with the advancement in hosting solutions across professional services, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business footprint across emerging economies.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing to Accomplish Economies of Scale

Rising Demand for Outsourcing Data Processing Services

Market Restraints

Lack of Flexibility and Scalability in terms of Hosting Infrastructure

Competitive Landscape

GoDaddy Operating Company LLC.

Bluehost (Endurance International Group)

HostGator.com LLC

Hostinger International, Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

SiteGround Hosting Ltd.

A2Hosting

DreamHost LLC.

GreenGeeks.com

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Alteryx Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Scope of the Report

By Organisation

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

By Offering

Data Processing Services

Data Entry Services

Data Mining Services

Data Cleansing and Formatting

Data Scanning and Indexing

By Hosting Services

Web Hosting

Cloud Hosting

Shared (Reseller) Hosting

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

WordPress Hosting

Application Hosting

By End-user Industry

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

