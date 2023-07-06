Global Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market Projected to Reach USD 2,777.92 Million by 2023, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical spray drying market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 2,777.92 million by 2023, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%.

Key drivers of this growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the pharmaceutical spray drying market. However, as the industry recovered, the market witnessed considerable growth, driven by the use of spray drying techniques in the production of COVID-19 drugs, drug applications, and vaccines. This positive trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements and product stability improvements

Rising research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry

Excipient Production Segment:

Excipients play a crucial role in drug formulation

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in excipient production

Spray drying is increasingly used for excipient production, driving segment growth

North America's Growth Outlook:

North America is expected to experience significant market growth

Factors contributing to this growth include the presence of major pharmaceutical players, high demand for pharmaceutical products, technological advancements, and substantial research and development investments

Expansion initiatives by companies, such as Eurofins' expansion of spray dry development and production services, further boost the region's market growth

United States Market Potential:

The United States is projected to witness notable market growth

Factors driving this growth include the increasing burden of chronic diseases and significant investments in pharmaceutical research and development activities

Biomanufacturing investments to combat pandemics and increase API production are expected to drive demand for pharmaceutical spray drying technology

Challenges in Market Growth:

High cost associated with spray drying

Requirement for skilled operators

Despite challenges, the pharmaceutical spray drying market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Increasing demand for effective drug treatments and advancements in technology will drive market expansion.

