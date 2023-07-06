Global Bioenergy Market to 2033: Players Include Algenol, Apeiron Bioenergy, Biogasclean, BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables and Ductor

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Bioenergy 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the energy and sustainability industries. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, production, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

Bioenergy, a form of renewable energy derived from different sources of biomass, is viewed as a key pathway to net zero. Biomass is a promising alternative source for producing clean and sustainable energy and products, because of its communal availability, relatively lower price, and zero harmful emissions.

Biomass originates from microbes and vegetation and is generally classified into agriculture biomass, forestry biomass, crops, wood-based biomass, municipal and industrial waste, food waste, animal and human-generated waste.

Biomass can be transformed into biofuels through biological and thermal conversion approaches, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion. Bioenergy technologies are fully commercial, proven at scale, and can deliver the full range of energy services: power, heat and transport fuel.

Report contents include:

Markets drivers, trends and challenges.

Bioenergy demand and consumption, historical and forecast to 2033.

Prices for bioenergy, by type 2020-2023.

Analysis of feedstocks including prices.

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for bioenergy.

Market segmentation analysis including:

Biodiesel.

Renewable diesel.

Bio-aviation oil.

Bio-naphtha.

Biomethanol.

Bioethanol.

Biobutanol.

Biogas/biomethane.

Biosyngas.

Bio-Hydrogen.

Electrofuels.

Algal biofuels.

Green ammonia.

Bio-oils.

Waste lubricant oils.

Chemical recycling for biofuels.

Biofuels from carbon capture.

Refuse-Derived Fuels.

Wood chip and pellet biofuels.

Production and synthesis methods.

Bioenergy industry developments and investments 2020-2023.

Profiles of 206 corporations, companies and start-ups. Companies profiled include Algenol, Apeiron Bioenergy, Biogasclean A/S, BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Ductor, Enerkem, ENGIE, Euglena Co., Ltd., Firefly Green Fuels, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Graforce Hydro GmbH, Hy2Gen AG, HydGene Renewables, Infinium Electrofuels, Kvasir Technologies, Mercurius Biorefining, Obeo Biogas, Opera Bioscience, Primary Ocean, Reverion, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and Viridos, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology What Is Bioenergy? Bioenergy Industry Developments 2020-2023 The Global Bioenergy Market Bioenergy Prices 2020-2023, by Type Biomass-Based Diesel Bio-Aviation Fuel Bio-Naphtha Fuels Biomethanol Bioethanol Biobutanol Biomass-Based Gas Electrofuels (E-Fuels) Algae-Derived Biofuels Green Ammonia Bio-Oils Chemical Recycling for Biofuels Biofuels from Carbon Capture

