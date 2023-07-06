Reflective Sportswear Market Size is Predicted to Attain US$ 548.8 Million at a 4.9% CAGR by 2031, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2022, the global industry was estimated at US$ 356.3 million. It is expected to increase at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 548.8 million by the end of 2031.



The impact of mental and physical fitness trends emphasized on social networking sites and other channels is driving up the consumption of reflective sportswear goods. The increasing appeal of online influencers and trainers raises the need for reflective clothing, which is necessary for challenging sports and other outdoor pursuits.

Reflective sportswear considerably improves visibility in darkness, which is an important attribute for athletes and runners who participate in sports activities in the late hours or early morning.

Highly reflective sportswear minimizes the likelihood of an accident and increases safety. People are becoming more aware of various sports and other extreme pursuits that are not only enjoyable but also beneficial to their health. The increase in the number of persons participating in such activities is boosting the market for safety apparel.

One of the key motivations of the worldwide reflective sportswear business is the increased engagement of women in athletic activities. Recreational pursuits are becoming more common in people's daily lives, which is fueling the overall expansion of the high-visibility sportswear industry.

Several marketing efforts and celebrity endorsements are the hallmarks of the reflective sportswear business, which has a long-term impact on audiences' purchase behavior. Safety clothing and reflective sportswear are essential components of many sporting events and contests.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 356.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 548.8 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Material, By Activity, By Price, By End-use, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., illumiNITE, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pactimo LLC., Pentland Brands Ltd., Proviz Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Reflective Apparel Inc., SHEICO Group, Other key players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

In 2022, North America held a 42% share.

The market is gaining traction and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5% throughout the projected period.

In 2022, the Apparel segment accounted for more than 65% of the worldwide market.

In 2022, Europe held a 27% share of the global market.



Reflective Sportswear Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Running and biking are becoming increasingly popular around the world. This serves as a growth catalyst for the reflective sportswear market. Sportswear is no longer just a fashion statement; it has also evolved into a fundamental defensive gear. One market trend is improved raw material usage and innovation in the production of reflective sportswear.

Reflective sportswear is becoming increasingly popular since it provides an increased degree of security, which is one of the driving considerations for most purchasers. The easy availability of numerous counterfeit items is projected to slow market growth during the estimated time frame.

The expansion of e-commerce and online retail websites provides purchasers with a number of solutions for comparing prices and styles to select the most appropriate products, fueling the reflective sportswear market demand.



Reflective Sportswear Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the reflective sportswear market estimate, North America is predicted to dominate the global landscape since individuals in the region are likely to devote more to high-visibility sportswear.

As a result of an increase in engagement in sports and outdoor adventurous pursuits, Asia Pacific is likely to experience considerable market expansion. People in the region are becoming more cognizant of the health advantages of sporting events and are embracing active lives, which is increasing the industry's share of reflective sportswear.

The market in Europe is expected to grow steadily, as caving, river rafting, and motorsports are among the popular extreme sports in the region. These pursuits necessitate the use of safety clothing and reflective sportswear, which has a favorable influence on market figures.



Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Reflective Sportswear market report:

Adidas AG, ASICS Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co, Hanesbrands Inc., illumiNITE, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pactimo LLC, Pentland Brands Ltd, Proviz Ltd, PUMA SE, PVH Corp, Reflective Apparel Inc., and SHEICO Group, etc. These businesses are following the latest reflective sportswear market trends in order to capitalize on attractive income prospects.

Van Heusen introduced its latest sub-brand Flex in its Activewear division on March 16, 2022. To keep stink at bay, the collection employs anti-microbial technology. It has quick-drying textiles, simple dry technology, an ergonomic design, great stretchability, and resilience. It also boasts an innovative'reflect feature' with reflecting parts that appear normal throughout the day but glow in the dark.

Lululemon Athletica, a Canadian athletic apparel brand, launched its first tech facility beyond North America in Bengaluru on April 21, 2021, to build up its digital capabilities and provide a seamless shopping experience.

Reflective Sportswear Market: Key Segments

By Type Apparel Top wear Tops / T-shirts Reflective Gilets Jackets Others (Sweatshirts, Safety Vests etc.) Bottom wear Pants Tights and Shorts Joggers Others (Trousers, etc.) Footwear Accessories Hats and Headbands Face and Neck Wear Others (Gloves and Mittens, Bags etc.)

By Material Cotton Nylon Polyester Spandex Others (Latex, Neoprene etc.)

By Activity Running / Walking Cycling Football Other Outdoor Sports

By Price Low Medium High

By End-use Women Men Kids

By Distribution Channel Online Company owned Website E-commerce websites Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Brand Stores Others (Specialty Stores, etc.)

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



