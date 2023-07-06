Global Household Insecticides Market to Reach $20.69 Billion by 2027 - Product Innovations and Mosquito-Borne Diseases Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Insecticides Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household insecticides market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with an expected increase from $14.48 billion in 2022 to $15.57 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Moreover, the market is forecasted to reach $20.69 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. This report equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information necessary to assess the market.

Key Players

Godrej Group

Liphatech Inc.

Dabur

Jyothy Laboratories

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

S C Johnson & Son

Spectrum Brands

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.

Zapi SpA

BASF

Bayer AG

Neogen Corporation

Anticimex

UPL India

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and understand the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Household insecticides are chemicals and substances used to eliminate pests in homes. They are used for managing pests such as cockroaches, houseflies, mosquitoes, and other creatures, mainly indoors.

The main product types of household insecticides include sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, and other products. Sprays are liquid formulations applied using aerosol cans or trigger pump sprayers. They target various pests and come in different compositions, including natural and synthetic. Packaging options include small, medium, and large packs, distributed through various channels such as online, hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, and more.

Product innovation is a key trend in the household insecticides market. Major companies are focusing on offering innovative products, such as plant-based pest control solutions, to stay competitive and improve over time.

For example, SC Johnson launched STEM, a range of innovative pest control products powered by plant-based active ingredients in June 2022. STEM immobilizes bugs using precise combinations of botanical extracts while being safe for humans and pets. These products are free from added dyes, fragrances, or harsh chemical odors, making them an effective and targeted solution for insect control.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the household insecticides market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

The increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the household insecticides market. Mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, pose a significant health risk. Using household insecticides indoors helps reduce mosquito bites and prevent the spread of such diseases.

The household insecticides market comprises sales of N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, picaridin, citronella, and geraniol household insecticides. The market value represents revenues generated by organizations through sales, grants, or donations in the specified market and geography, excluding revenues from resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $20.69 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj8e5b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment