Europe PCLT (Passenger Car and Light Truck) Tire Market Supply & Demand Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

The supply of tires across Europe continues to evolve. Sanctions imposed against Russia impacted imports into Western and Central Europe from the second half of 2022.

Nokian is clearly the most affected, and it is in the process of securing alternative capacity, whilst Pirelli has also adjusted its production. Meanwhile Toyo and Linglong have both started production at their new plants in Serbia and Sentury Tire of China has proposed building a plant in Spain.



Whilst demand for new cars in Europe picked up significantly in 2022, recovery in vehicle production, and the original equipment tire market, was held back by major shortages of components, specifically semiconductors. Supply chain disruption continued in 2022, compounded by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This has delayed the recovery in the OE tire market, and whilst the impact of supply shortages is now lessening, vehicle demand in the region is now expected to be affected by an economic slowdown brought on by sharply higher inflation.



After sharp declines in 2020, the European PCLT replacement tire market made a strong recovery in 2021 as vehicle kilometres travelled increased. The future outlook is now more uncertain; increased fuel costs slowed the recovery in road traffic during 2022, whilst household budgets and spending are being squeezed across the region.



This report is provided as a PowerPoint briefing, giving a detailed review of the developments in the European PCLT tire market and forecasts for the period to 2028.



The Excel data-pack contains detailed data on PCLT original equipment and replacement tire volumes and PCLT tire production capacity by region (West Europe, Central Europe, Russia CIS) and country from 2018 and forecasts to 2028.



The data-pack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations and light vehicle parc by country to 2028



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Global Strategic Overview



2.0 European Light Vehicle Registration & Parc Forecasts



3.0 European Tire Market Forecasts



4.0 European Original Equipment Tire Market Forecasts



5.0 European Replacement Tire Market Forecasts



6.0 European PCLT Tire Capacity Forecasts



7.0 European PCLT Tire Capacity Forecasts by Company



8.0 Western & Central European PCLT Tire Supply Balances



9.0 Russia and Eastern European PCLT Tire Supply Balances



10.0 Data Tables



11.0 Glossary and Definitions



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apollo

Bridgestone

Continental Tire

Cooper

Goodyear

Hankook

Linglong

Michelin

Nexen

Nokian

Pirelli

Sentury Tire

Sumitomo Rubber [SRI]

Toyo

Yokohama

