Hong Kong (China SAR) Cards and Payments Market Report 2023: Opportunities & Risks Review and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026

The "Hong Kong (China SAR) Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Hong Kong cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, direct debits, credit transfers and cheques during the review-period (2018-22e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2022e-26f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modelling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Scope

Faster Payment System (FPS) is an instant payment service launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in September 2018. It was developed and is operated by Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It connects banks and payment services providers and enables instant fund transfers and payments between users of banks and digital wallets. Users can make payments via online and mobile banking as well as through the mobile payment apps of participants. As of February 2023, 37 banks and 10 payment services providers supported FPS

The government and regulatory authorities have taken steps to boost the use of cashless payment methods. In September 2018, HKMA launched Common QR Code standards to promote the use of a standard QR code for retail payments, thereby eliminating the need for merchants to display multiple QR codes at the POS. The Hong Kong QR mobile app can be used by consumers to make payments at all retailers accepting the Common QR Code. As of February 2023, 13 payment services providers had signed up to the initiative

Digital-only banks are driving competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. As of 2021, HKMA had granted licenses to eight virtual banks. As of December 2021, these banks had a combined 1.2 million individual and SME customers. Hong Kong-based digital-only bank ZA Bank enables its customers to open an account within five minutes. These accounts include a Visa debit card

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HSBC

Standard Chartered

Bank of China

Citibank

Bank of East Asia

DBS

Aeon Credit Service

China Construction Bank

Bank of Communication

EPS

Hang Seng Bank

Global Payments

Fiserv

Wirecard

Mastercard

Visa

China UnionPay

American Express

