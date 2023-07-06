Hong Kong (China SAR) Cards and Payments Market Report 2023: Opportunities & Risks Review and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong (China SAR) Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Hong Kong cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, direct debits, credit transfers and cheques during the review-period (2018-22e).
The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2022e-26f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modelling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.
- Faster Payment System (FPS) is an instant payment service launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in September 2018. It was developed and is operated by Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It connects banks and payment services providers and enables instant fund transfers and payments between users of banks and digital wallets. Users can make payments via online and mobile banking as well as through the mobile payment apps of participants. As of February 2023, 37 banks and 10 payment services providers supported FPS
- The government and regulatory authorities have taken steps to boost the use of cashless payment methods. In September 2018, HKMA launched Common QR Code standards to promote the use of a standard QR code for retail payments, thereby eliminating the need for merchants to display multiple QR codes at the POS. The Hong Kong QR mobile app can be used by consumers to make payments at all retailers accepting the Common QR Code. As of February 2023, 13 payment services providers had signed up to the initiative
- Digital-only banks are driving competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. As of 2021, HKMA had granted licenses to eight virtual banks. As of December 2021, these banks had a combined 1.2 million individual and SME customers. Hong Kong-based digital-only bank ZA Bank enables its customers to open an account within five minutes. These accounts include a Visa debit card
This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Hong Kong cards and payments industry, including:
- Current and forecast values for each market in Hong Kong cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards
- Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, mobile wallets, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments
- Ecommerce market analysis
- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Hong Kong cards and payments industry
- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards
- Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards
- The competitive landscape of Hong Kong cards and payments industry
- Market Overview
- Payment Instruments
- Card-Based Payments
- Merchant Acquiring
- Ecommerce Payments
- In-Store Payments
- Buy Now Pay Later
- Mobile Payments
- P2P Payments
- Bill Payments
- Alternative Payments
- Payment Innovations
- Job Analysis
- Payment Infrastructure and Regulation
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- HSBC
- Standard Chartered
- Bank of China
- Citibank
- Bank of East Asia
- DBS
- Aeon Credit Service
- China Construction Bank
- Bank of Communication
- EPS
- Hang Seng Bank
- Global Payments
- Fiserv
- Wirecard
- Mastercard
- Visa
- China UnionPay
- American Express
