Calcium Propionate Market Size Will Surpass $416.7 Million by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Calcium Propionate Market is valued at USD 284.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 416.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Calcium propionate is a propionic acid salt that is used to preserve baked items, dairy products, and processed meats. The calcium propionate market is expanding due to numerous factors, including rising demand for bakery products, an increase in food preservatives, and a need for clean-label and natural preservatives.

The report examines global manufacturers and suppliers, as well as their existing condition and future possibilities. It also discusses the global drivers of demand for calcium propionate, such as increasing investment requirements, evolving technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors anticipated to accelerate the Calcium Propionate Market growth over the forecast period are increasing demand for bakery products, rise in food preservatives, and the need for clean label and natural food preservatives.

We forecast that the dry segment will dominate the Calcium Propionate market, based on form, in 2022. The dry form of Calcium Propionate is easier to handle and store than the liquid form. It is easily transportable and does not necessitate any specific storage conditions, making it more convenient and cost-effective for manufacturers.

The North America Calcium Propionate market was growing steadily in 2022. One of the primary drivers of the calcium propionate industry is the growing demand for packaged and processed food products. With the changing food preferences of consumers, there is an increasing demand for convenience foods that can be consumed on the go. This has led to increased production of packaged foods, which require preservatives like calcium propionate to extend their shelf life.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Increased demand for animal feed is also driving market demand in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India. The global demand for animal-derived food is expanding at an alarming rate. Commercial cattle farming and the food chains that support it have met the spike in demand.

Market Dynamics

Rise in the Use of Food Preservatives to Flourish the Market

With the rising global population and the demand for food products, the use of food preservatives has increased. Calcium propionate is utilised as a preservative in a variety of foods, including dairy, processed meats, and baked goods. Calcium propionate is preferred as a food preservative due to its effectiveness and safety. To limit the growth of bacteria, calcium propionate is used as a preservative in dairy products such as yoghurt, cheese, and other fermented dairy products.

Demand for Clean Label and Natural Food Preservatives to Propel Market Growth

The increasing consumer awareness regarding food ingredients has led to a growing demand for clean labels and natural preservatives. Calcium propionate is a naturally occurring substance in some foods, such as cheese. Also, some manufacturers use microbial fermentation to produce calcium propionate, making it a clean label and natural food preservative. The demand for natural and clean-label preservatives is increasing, and manufacturers focus on creating natural food preservatives to cater to consumer demands.

Top Players in the Global Calcium Propionate Market

ADDCON GmbH

Agailenobel

Fine Organics

Henan Chemsino Industry Co. Ltd.

Impextraco NV

Jainex Speciality Chemicals

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Macco Organiques Inc.

Niacet, A Kerry Company

Perstorp Holding AB

Pestell Nutrition Inc.

Puratos

Titan Biotech

BioVeritas

Top Trends in Global Calcium Propionate Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Calcium Propionate industry is the Growing health consciousness. Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are looking for healthier food options. Calcium propionate is a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical preservatives, and its use in food products is expected to increase as consumers demand healthier and safer food options.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the calcium propionate market is the rising demand for convenience foods. The need for convenience foods is increasing due to the busy lifestyle of consumers and changing eating habits. Calcium propionate is a commonly used preservative in convenience foods, and its use is expected to grow as the demand for these foods continues to rise.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Form, the dry segment is the leading category in the Calcium Propionate market. The dry form of Calcium Propionate has a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form. This means that food manufacturers can purchase larger quantities and use them for longer, reducing their overall costs.

Based on Application, the food segment accounted for the most significant market growth in 2022. This expansion can be ascribed to rising demand for packaged and processed foods. As more and more consumers opt for convenience foods, which often come in packages or are processed to a certain extent, the need for preservatives like Calcium Propionate has grown. This is because these preservatives help preserve the quality and freshness of the products for a more extended period.

Collaborative Efforts Facilitate the Availability of High-Quality Products to End-Users Generate More Revenue

The major players in the Calcium Propionate market work together to drive growth and profitability. Their collaborative efforts facilitate the availability of high-quality products to end-users, resulting in improved customer satisfaction. Thus, the major players in the Calcium Propionate market play a significant role in driving the market's growth. These players include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers. The most significant players operating in the Calcium Propionate Market are ADDCON GmbH, Agailenobel, Fine Organics, Henan Chemsino Industry Co. Ltd., Impextraco NV, Jainex Speciality Chemicals, Kemin Industries Inc., Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet, A Kerry Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Pestell Nutrition Inc., Puratos, Titan Biotech, and BioVeritas.

Bakery Segment in the Calcium Propionate Market to Record Significant Growth

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Calcium Propionate to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on application, the calcium propionate market is categorized into pharmaceutical, food, bakery product, animal feed, personal care, and others. We predict that by 2030, the demand for Calcium Propionate will account for more market share in the category of food segment. Calcium Propionate is considered a safe and effective preservative when used in the right quantities, which has also contributed to its popularity in the food industry. The preservative effectively inhibits the growth of microorganisms such as mold and bacteria, which can degrade or contaminate food.

There is a growing demand for gluten-free bakery products due to the increasing awareness of gluten intolerance. Calcium Propionate is used as a preservative in gluten-free bakery products to increase their shelf-life since gluten-free products are more prone to spoilage due to the absence of gluten.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Calcium Propionate Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Calcium Propionate Market Segmentation

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Bakery Product

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 284.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 416.7 Million CAGR 5.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players ADDCON GmbH, Agailenobel, Fine Organics, Henan Chemsino Industry Co. Ltd., Impextraco NV, Jainex Speciality Chemicals, Kemin Industries, Inc., Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet, A Kerry Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Pestell Nutrition Inc., Puratos, Titan Biotech, BioVeritas Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/calcium-propionate-market-1089/customization-request

