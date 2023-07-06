Global Fertility Services Market to Reach $90.14 Billion by 2027 - Growing Infertility Rates Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility services market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with an expected increase from $47.17 billion in 2022 to $54.12 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

Furthermore, the market is projected to reach $90.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%. This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information to assess the market.

Key Players

Merck KGaA

Care Fertility

INVO Bioscience

Vitrolife

Monash IVF Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

IntegraMed, Inc.

New Hope Fertility Centre

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

The fertility services market includes revenues earned by entities providing artificial insemination and intrauterine insemination. The market value encompasses the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Fertility treatment is a medical procedure aimed at increasing the chances of conceiving a child. These services help individuals increase their chances of bearing a child.

Market Segmentation:

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Service Types: Fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor.

Procedures: Assisted reproductive technology (ART), in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, used by both males and females.

Growing infertility rates are expected to drive the demand for fertility services during the forecast period. Factors such as lifestyle changes, obesity, stress or depression, and alcohol consumption contribute to increased infertility rates, creating a higher requirement for fertility services.

However, the high cost of fertility services may limit market growth. The cost of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) varies significantly and can reach up to $12,000 per cycle, excluding medication costs. The rising costs pose a major challenge for the development of the fertility services market.

Companies in the fertility services market have witnessed significant growth in research collaborations and research funding approvals. Key players are increasing their research and development (R&D) expenditure to introduce advanced techniques and drugs for fertility treatments.

For example, in October 2022, Maven Clinic collaborated with Indira IVF to provide access to high-quality clinical care for Maven members in India. Maven Clinic is a US-based telemedicine-based virtual clinic specializing in women's and family health, while Indira IVF is an India-based infertility specialty clinic chain.

